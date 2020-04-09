Seniors Say with ... Ipswich's Andrew Gilligan 

Name: Andrew Gilligan
Age: 17
High school: Ipswich High
Spring sport you play: Boys tennis, singles player
Are you a team captain?: Yes
How have you been handling this self-quarantine we're all doing right now?: I’ve been handling it OK; it’s just hard to find active things to do besides running the treadmill and home workouts. It’s also hard to not be able to see my friends and hang out, but overall it’s been OK.
Have you been able to get outside to hit tennis balls, or anything indoors to help with your game?: At the beginning of the quarantine when the Ipswich high school courts weren’t locked, we were able to get out and hit. But as of now, we aren't able to get outside to the courts since all parks are locked.
Which area of your game do you feel is the strongest?: Definitely my serve. I've been able to develop a strong kick serve that's very hard to return for opposing players. And I have a strong first serve, too, but need it to be more consistent
What area of your game have you improved in the most over the past season?: I've definitely improved the most in my forehand groundstroke. I was able to develop more pace and spin on the ball, which allows for easier points against players.
Who are some of your top teammates?: James Kim is a senior, John Warner is a junior, Liam Russell is a senior and Tom Robie, who's another senior. John and James will likely play singles with myself, and Liam and Tom will most likely be top doubles. James and John both hit with a lot of topspin and do a good job of moving their opponents around. Liam is a very strong net player and is great at volleying. Tom has a powerful overhead and strong ground strokes.
Has Ipswich already had its Senior Prom?: Ipswich has had it yet; we're all hoping it still happens.
Which shows or movies have you been able to catch up on recently?: I’ve started a new Netflix show called 'Tiger King'. I enjoy the show because it teaches you about how these animals are treated at zoos and parks, and what the right way to do it is.
Finally, do you think there will be a spring tennis season this year or not?: Hard question ... I’m hoping we'll still have a season and that this virus will eventually go away in enough time.
— As told to Phil Stacey
