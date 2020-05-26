Seniors Say with ... Salem High tennis star Kelly Caggiano 

Name: Kelly Caggiano
Age: 17
High school: Salem High School
Spring sport you play: Girls tennis, 1st singles/1st doubles
Are you a team captain?: Yes
How long did it take to sink in that your senior season of tennis, and the rest of your senior activities, were cancelled?: The cancellation really began to sink in when Governor Baker announced the closure of all Massachusetts schools for the rest of the year. Although I saw this announcement coming, it was difficult to accept because I had been looking forward to these last few months my entire life. Prom and graduation, as well as Senior Week, were all events that I had been waiting for since my freshman year.
What is your favorite athletic memory as a Salem High student-athlete?: It would have to be Senior Night of volleyball season. All of the seniors were celebrated and we all came together at our last home game, playing hard and beat Everett with the help of our teammates and family that were there to cheer us on. The energy was so positive that night; it was a fun night that I will remember for a long time.
Who is your best friend on the tennis team?: I would say Katie Dionne and Gwen Robinson. Katie and I decided to play tennis together beginning our freshman year and continued to work really well together as a doubles team. Gwen is a newer member of the team who joined last season, but we've been really good friends throughout high school. I'm so glad she joined because she brought a lot of spirit to the team and allowed us to become closer and share a lot of laughs.
Which opposing team's tennis courts did you like playing at the most?: I really enjoyed playing at the Saugus High School courts. Their tennis courts are new and have a lot of cool features, such as a personalized Saugus High windscreen that I hope the courts at Salem High School can be like.
Are there any plans for graduation that the school has made? What about family plans for you graduating?: Salem High School has done a great job in celebrating the seniors. There is a senior parade scheduled for June 5th, which was when we were supposed to be graduating. They also have a new date for prom and in-person graduation that will take place in November. Also, the teachers have been really supportive in doing their best to celebrate the seniors. Recently, the advisors for Harvard Model U.N surprised myself and the other seniors, which was extremely thoughtful of them.
Have you decided where you'll be going to school next year?: I'll be attending the University of Massachusetts Amherst, where I'll pursue a degree in marketing. I won't be playing tennis competitively, but am hoping to stay involved and join an intramural team.
What's something that's made you happy during quarantine?: I've really enjoyed being outside when the weather is nice and going on walks. I've also enjoyed staying in touch with my friends over FaceTime, because it is nice to catch up with them.
Which place in Salem are you missing not being able to go to the most?: I'm really missing getting to spend time with my friends and going out to get food with them at different restaurants in Salem. I'm especially missing getting Bagel World with them, because it's a place that we went to often together.
What advice would you give to any of your younger tennis teammates who hope to continue playing next spring?: My advice to the current team members or anyone interested in joining is to always make sure that you're having fun! Tennis is a really great sport, and everyone on the team at Salem High is so fun to be around — they make the season the best that it can be.
— As told to Phil Stacey
