A championship ring is like a fingerprint: each one tells a different story and is completely unique.
But which one is the best?
That's for you to decide.
A new project from The Salem News sports department will try to determine that very thing. Which North Shore championship ring has the coolest look or best design?
The proceedings will play out similar to last year's 'Logo Challenge', but we need your help.
If you've got a high school or college championship ring from a local team, contact us or send us photos to get your team involved. E-mail BSports@salemnews.com or contact any of the staff on Twitter @SalemNewsSports, @PhilStacey_SN, @MattWilliams_SN or @NickGiannino_SN.
Rings can be from any sport for any championship — and from any era. From the 2019 St. John's Prep Super Bowl all the way back to the '72 Swampscott Big Blue, the '86 Peabody Tanners, the recent state championship hockey teams ... if you've got a ring, we want to hear from you.
