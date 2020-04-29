St. John's Prep's Gilligan, Salem Academy's Russell named Moynihan Student-Athletes of the Month

For their prowess both in the classroom and for their respective athletic teams, St. John's Prep hockey standout Jack Gilligan and Salem Academy basketball star Lindsey Russell have been honored as the Moynihan Lumber Student-Athletes of the Month for March.
Gilligan, a senior from Salem and a two-year captain, was the Eagles' top defenseman on a squad that was one win away from the Super 8 final, and ultimately a co-state title.
A physical presence on the ice, Gilligan led all Prep blue liners with five goals and was tied for the team lead among D-men with 13 points on the season while logging big minutes on the blue line.
In addition, the Catholic Conference all-star provided standout leadership on the ice, in the locker room and in the school hallways on one of the state's best teams.
"My role was to lead the younger guys and bring everybody together under one goal," Gilligan said. "We ended up having a run deep into the Super 8, and I'm proud of what we accomplished."
Gilligan is also a star in the classroom, sporting a 4.10 grade point average while taking a courseload filled with honors courses.
He is playing Junior hockey next year and plans on playing college hockey in the future.
According to the defenseman, his work ethic on the ice carries over into the classroom.
"I think that hard work is the only way to balance both school and academics," Gilligan said. "Taking advantage of free time and getting everything done that you need to is important."
This month's female recipient, Russell, was the starting point guard for Salem Academy and could fill the stat sheet with her contributions on both ends of the floor.
Also a Salem native, she was second on the team in scoring with 7.5 points per game and also led the team in rebounds with 7.5 per night. Russell was also a key ballhandler and distributor.
This winter, Salem Academy had the best season in the history of the young program, reaching the Massachusetts Charter School Athletic Organization Championship.
"This year we had a lot of growth and success as a team," Russell said. "Although we didn't come out on top (in the championship game), it was the furthest our program has ever made it and is something we are all proud of."
Russell also captained the Salem Academy soccer team to the Charter School State Championship last fall with a team-leading 33 goals, earning her Mass. Charter School Player of the Year honors. She was also going to captain the softball team this spring.
The senior captain is also a standout student who is near the top of her graduating class with a grade point average above 4.0.
"It can be difficult to balance school and sports, but being a student-athlete helps a lot with my time management," she said. "Since I have a limited amount of time during the week to get everything done, I make sure to utilize all the time I do have so I don't fall behind."
Russell will be attending Husson University in Bangor, Maine this fall, where she'll be in the Doctor of Physical Therapy Program.