Summer Sessions with ... Essex Tech's Kelly Barrio

Name: Kelly Barrio
Sport: Girls soccer
School: Essex Tech
Years as head coach: Nine
How's the summer been? Any good hobbies or things like that you've been able to get to or enjoy?
I've been running a lot, and reading a lot. I also got to paddleboard for the first time and I LOVE it.
Any thoughts on some of the rules changes the state came up with? Any feedback from any of the players that maybe have used them in club/practice this summer?
It's going to be a big adjustment on many levels, but I think that the love of soccer that so many of these girls have will supersede the difficulties and frustrations with creating new habits. We all just have to stay positive and remember that it's temporary.
Who's one person you've looked up to over the years, whether it's in athletics or just in general?
My brother. Personally, he is one of the best men that I know. Professionally, he is the Athletic Director at a University in Maryland, and throughout his career in athletics he has been a steady, sound and inspirational voice. His professionalism and dedication to his student-athletes is something to aspire to.
What's the best book you've read lately and/or best TV show you've had a chance to dig into?
I've gotten into audiobooks over the past couple years, and the best book I read (listened to) this summer was 'Where the Crawdads Sing'. Not only was it a great story, but the narrator told the story so well.
Any secret or hidden talents, or something that a lot of people might not know about you?
I used to be able to juggle. Like really juggle (not juggle a soccer ball).
-- As told to Matt Williams
