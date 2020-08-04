Unfortunately for Danvers native Jared Mscisz, he and the rest of his Southern New Hampshire University golf teammates will not have the opportunity to compete on the course this fall.
Like many other collegiate conferences across the country, the Northeast-10 announced last month that it would be suspending all athletic competition for the fall season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. That means Mscisz, the reigning NE-10 Rookie of the Year, will have to settle for a collection of summer tournaments in order to keep his game sharp.
Currently on his slate? Far Corner Golf Club's annual North Shore Amateur.
The two-day competition at the 27-hole public West Boxford layout got underway Tuesday, and Mscisz finds himself among the leaders after the opening 18-hole round. The former Northeastern Conference Player of the Year carded a 75 and trails leader Kernwood Country Club's Max Emmerich by three shots heading into Wednesday's final test.
Mscisz's 75 put him in a three-way tie for third with Long Meadow's David D'Entrenmont and Far Corner's Ki Kwon among a crowded Day 1 leaderboard.
"The round felt good. (I) played solid, but nothing too special," said Mscisz. "I definitely left a few shots out there. I had two double bogeys on the round and a couple of bad bogeys, but I kept playing one shot at a time and carded a solid first round score."
Unsurprisingly, he raved about the club's pristine conditions. But like his counterparts, Mscisz certainly had to take the heavy wind gusts into account throughout the afternoon.
"The course was in great shape and the greens were rolling quick," he said. "The wind really picked up on the back nine; I just tried to judge it right and try to make some good scores."
As long as the weather holds up Wednesday, Mscisz will look to wrap things up with a bang after the encouraging start. "I'm just going to play my game and take it one shot at a time," he said. "If I play smart and card a good score I will be happy with any result."
Ipswich Country Club's Greg Poor and Ferncroft's Mike Holbrook each fired smooth 76s on Tuesday, while Salem CC's Ryan Daly and Far Corner's Jordan Aucoin came in at 77. Marblehead's Brendan Locke and Beverly's Drew Semons both managed 80s, and Salem's Ethan Doyle and Ipswich's Jeff Sovis both carded 81s.
Maccario captures Hornblower title
Nick Maccario may not have been in Boxford on Tuesday to defend his back-to-back North Shore Am. titles, but that doesn't mean he was at home sitting on the couch.
Maccario was down in Plymouth for the final round of the 56th annual Hornblower Memorial Tournament. And after registering four runner-up finishes at amateur tournaments this summer alone, the 28-year-old finally broke through for a victory, following up an even par 69 at host Plymouth Country Club Monday with an impressive 3-under 66. In doing so, he edged out Max Ferrari and fellow former St. John's Prep standout Chris Francoeur (both -2) for the crown.
Francoeur had beaten Maccario by a single stroke at last week's Ouimet Memorial, and opened play on Monday with a Plymouth CC competitive course record (63). Francoeur bogeyed his final hole of the day on Tuesday, giving Maccario the walk-off win.
"It feels great," said Maccario, who was gifted a Hornblower Memorial jacket and flag as well as a framed, aerial photo of Plymouth CC for winning the event.
"I had a lot of people that hung around to the end, and everyone just told me it was well deserved. Obviously I felt bad for Chris; we're close friends and he's played some great golf this summer, but it's good validation to get another win.
"Player of the Year is certainly still up for grabs at this point," Maccario added, "so I want to try to at least make a run for that and this was a step in the right direction."
With runner-up finishes at the Massachusetts Amateur, New England Amateur and Ouimet Memorial, as well as the win on Tuesday, Maccario is certainly in the running for that Massachusetts Amateur Golfer of the Year. He'll have a handful of other tournaments to supplant his mark before the summer is over.
NORTH SHORE AMATEUR DAY 1 LEADERBOARD WITH DAY 2 TEE TIMES
Pos. Name Club Score Wed. Tee Time
1. Max Emmerich Kernwood 72 10:10 AM
2. Cameron Sheedy Vesper 73 10:10 AM
T3. Ki Kwon Far Corner 75 10:10 AM
T3. Jared Mscisz Ferncroft 75 10 AM
T3. David D'Entrenmont Long Meadow 75 10 AM
T6. Greg Poor Ipswich 76 10 AM
T6. Mike Holbrook Ferncroft 76 9:50 AM
T8. Ryan Daly Salem CC 77 9:50 AM
T8. Jordan Aucoin Far Corner 77 9:50 AM
T8. Jonathan Scano Vesper 77 9:40 AM
11. Dan Koerner Merrimack Valley 78 9:40 AM
T12. Kevin Johnson Meadowbrook 79 9:40AM
T12. Jeff Weishaar Renaissance 79 9:30 AM
T12. Jay Fiste Gannon GC 79 9:30 AM
15. Brendan Locke Tedesco 80 9:30 AM