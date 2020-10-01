Thursday's area roundup: Masconomet wins first-ever match as official NEC member 

GOLF
Masconomet 47, Swampscott 25: Hadyn Korunsky shot a 37 and Chris O'Grady fired a 38 to get the Chieftains a victory in their first-ever competition as a member of the Northeastern Conference. Tommy Sacco added a 41 for the winners.
Swampscott got a win from Jason Bouffard, who captured his match 6-3.
Beverly 36.5, Gloucester 35.5: The Panthers won their second straight match by a single stroke to improve to 2-0 on the season. Playing at Beverly Golf and Tennis Club, the Orange-and-Black got strong performances from captains Max Murphy and Cam Cook as well as Jack Ryan, Dylan Hunter and Blake Moran.
Ipswich 98, Amesbury 83: Senior captains Rowan Silva and Aidan O'Flynn each scored 21 points for the Tigers, who improved to 2-0 with the win on the links. Sophomore Chase Hansen added 19 points in the victory.
St. John's Prep 229, BC High 257: Terry Manning fired a 36 while Aidan LeBlanc and Blake Buonopane had 37s as the Eagles (now 2-0) prevailed with a road victory at Wollaston Golf Course. Emmet Phelan carded a 38 for the winners, who also received a 39 from Brandon Farrin and a 42 from Connor Remley.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Essex Tech 17, Nashoba Tech 43: Anthony Iannalfo ran to a first place time of 19:05 to lead the Hawks to a season opening win. Griffin Adams came in second place (19:58) while teammate Thomas Flynn clocked in at fourth overall (20:56).
Triton 22, Ipswich 38: Junior Finn Russell of the Tigers finished first overall (16:27) in his team's season opener. Senior captain Jonah Orroth was fourth (17:31), while junior captain Paul Wertz (18:41) and sophomore Jack Bone (19:26) also ran well.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Essex Tech 15, Nashoba Tech 49: Maddie McDonald crossed the finish line first in a time of 22:47, allowing the Hawks to prevail at home in their season opener. Emily Ernst was second for Essex Tech (23:54), followed by Makayla Vigneaux in third (23:56).
Triton 19, Ipswich 37: On a shortened course at Crane Beach in Ipswich, sophomore Amelia Stacy took third place overall in 15 minutes flat for the Tigers in their opener. Senior teammate Carina Jones was next (16 minutes), followed by juniors Chloe Doonan (16:09), Millie Cormier (16:10) and Caroline Jepsen (16:11).