GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Peabody 15, Gloucester 40: The Tanners took the top five spots to easily capture their season opener at at Peabody High’s 3.1 mile course. Sarah Divasta won the race for the hosts, followed by teammates Leah O’Neill in second place, Cassia Picardy in third, Chloe Toda in fourth and Gianna Nicolo in fifth.
Marblehead 15, Salem 50: Caroline Johnson won the race in 21:38 while Claire Tips came in second in 23:20 and Isabelle Harvery was next at 23:25 to help the Magicians (1-0) open on top.
Bishop Fenwick 16, Matignon 46: Shannon Bresnahan broke the tape in 21:44 to lead the Crusaders (2-0) to victory. Catherine Carter finished in second at 22:02 while Aubree Lemieux was third (24:05), Elizabeth Gauthier was fourth in 24:08 and Julia Loescher came in sixth at 27:07.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Bishop Fenwick 15, Matignon 49: Wyatt Burr took first overall in 19:34 and Tyler DeClerq wasn’t far behind in 20:02 as the Crusaders improved to 2-0 at home. Colby Browne was third in 20:09 followed by Matt Cinelli (20:11), Matt Gerdenich (20:44) and Ethan Tran (21:12).
Marblehead 19, Salem 37: Peter Clifford’s first place finish in 17:07 helped the Magicians (1-0) take down Salem at Peabody High’s Brooksby Farm 5K course. Ciro Martin-Sotos was second for Marblehead in 17:08.
Peabody 17, Gloucester 36: The Tanners took the top three spots and had five of the top seven finishers to capture their season opener. Adam Abdulghani won the race, followed by Logan Tracia in second place and Gabe Gitonga in third. In addition, Lucas Castro turned in a strong sixth place showing while Luke Buckley did likewise in placing seventh overall.
BOYS SOCCER
Hamilton-Wenham 5, Ipswich 0: Alistair Ong pitched the shutout as a dominant defense enabled the Generals (now 1-2) to prevail on the road against their arch rivals. Ronan Conors led the offense with a pair of goals while Ethan Minster contributed a goal and two assists. Rafi Santomena had a 35-yard direct kick for another goal, while Jackson Contois put another one into the net off a breakaway for Hamilton-Wenham.
The loss dropped Ipswich to 0-3 on the season.
GOLF
Bishop Fenwick wins two: The Crusaders beat St. Mary’s of Lynn, 147-143, and Cardinal Spellman, 181-111, in back-to-back days this past weekend. The victory over St. Mary’s was the first for Fenwick’s seniors. Against Spellman, Cade Buckley earned 30 points with his strong play and Gavin Belt added 28 points. Leo Schroeder added 27 points for Fenwick while teammate John Bennett had 26.
Newburyport 157, Ipswich 85: Preston Hansen, a freshan, had 22 points for the Tigers (2-6) in a setback against the unbeaten Clippers.