Locally owned Rink Rat Wrapz bringing color, style to hockey blades 

Jeff Rourke radiates positive energy.
Speak with him for a few minutes and you can feel the passion pouring out of him — for his family, his faith, his friends, his love of hockey,and his adoration for his Ottawa Senators.
So as you begin to peel away the layers of what makes Rourke tick, it becomes evident why he's started Rink Rat Wrapz, which offers customized colors, styles and designs for hockey sticks and skate blades.
These aren't stickers or decals that go over the skate blades; quite the opposite. Rink Rat Wrapz are commercial grade PVC vinyl wraps with commercial grade lamination made for indoor or outdoor use. They're also UV protected and waterproof.
Best of all, they're only $25 apiece with free shipping, or $35 for a skates and stick combo.
"In this crazy customized world of ours, kids spend hours customizing their phone cases and T-shirts and such. I looked at it from an entrepreneurial perspective as it pertained to hockey and couldn't believe that you could only get white blades on your skates," said the 50-year-old Rourke, a Gordon College graduate who currently lives with his family in Danvers.
"I was pulled up next to a stoplight and there was a Stop & Shop truck next to me with all these high imagery wraps of fruits and vegetables on it and I thought, 'Why can't you do the same for hockey skates?' So I decided to go for it."
Options galore
After 18 months of research and development ("I can't even begin to count how many thousands of hours," said Rourke) and work to build the templates needed to launch the company, Rink Rat Wrapz officially opened for business in mid-September.
Rob MacDonald, who heads up the North Shore Ice Hawks, and his son placed the first order 15 minutes after they company launched, and ever since then the sale of wraps has been brisk and growing with each passing week.
Rourke, whose raised his family in Hamilton and is building a new home on a plot of land in Ipswich, said his company offers virtually every skate brand (Bauer, CCM, Easton, Nike, Reebok and Graf) and model that's been made dating back to 1985 in all sizes are all represented in its product line. More importantly, Rourke builds every single template by hand, and they're all custom fit.
More than 120 options are available, so whether you're looking for a tie-dye look on your skate blades, or camouflage, or a USA-themed patriotic look, or just specific colors to go with your hockey uniform, Rourke said he has what you're looking for.
A visit to the company's website (rinkratwrapz.com) will allow users to pick their skates and size, then go through all the options available to see what visually works best for their tastes.
"It's exciting to say the least. There's nothing else out there like this," said Rourke, who grew up in Ottawa and played Division 3 college at Gordon College in the late 1980s and into the early '90s. He also met his wife, Kari, there. "Wraps have been sold from Honolulu to Newfoundland, from Anchorage to Miami. We've even gotten an order from Australia."
Future growth and expansion
Having worked in financial services for 18 years before starting up a local real estate construction management company, which he ran for the better part of a decade, Rourke wanted something new. So he sold that and, with the support of his family, decided to start Rink Rat Wrapz, focusing on his dream of working in the sport he loves.
"It was time for me to just go for it," he said.
The father of four children ages 19 to 25 who all either attend Gordon or graduated from the school, wants to give back to the institution that has given so much to he and his family. As the company grows he'd not only like to involve his children in it if they so chose, but also the Gordon community in the form of internships and possible full-time employment opportunities.
Rourke is also adamant that his company gives back to others who are in need. That's why when a customer adds a wrap to their cart on the company's website, they can select from one of six charities that part of the funds will go to: two for cancer research, two for ending global poverty, and two hockey related charities (one in the US, the other in Canada).
"It's been quite an adventure," said Rourke. "We're excited to see what the future holds."
