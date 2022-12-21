Three local high schoolers — Abby Beville of South Hamilton, Lucy McLean of Ipswich, and Kata Clark of Wenham — helped the New England Elite High School Girls win a pair of recent national championships. Most recently they finished first in the country in USA Track & Field's Junior Olympic National Cross Country Championships in College Station, Texas.
Beville, who attends Covenant Christian Academy in Peabody, led the way by finishing third overall in the country. She will be taking her running talents to Division 1 Elon (N.C.) University on scholarship.
McLean, a sophomore at Ipswich High School, finished 11th overall. She, like Beville, was named an All-American
She was followed by NE Elite teammates Georgia Brooks of Groton (14th) and Anna Simpson of Hudson, N.H. (19th). Anna Fondakowski of Pelham, N.H. and Sarah Hanssen of La Salle Institute also ran well.
New England Elite tied Prospect Park of Brooklyn, but won the tiebreaker to claim the championship.
This was the team's second national title in a two-week span; previously, they had captured the AAU National Cross Country Championships in Knoxville, Tenn., knocking off the BCK Thoroughbreds of Kentucky by a single point (36 to 37). Beville had another excellent race while winning the national individual tile.
Clark, a student at the Brooks School, also placed in the top 20 at the AAU Championships.
New England Elite, established in 2011, is a cross country and track and field program for athletes ages 7-t0-18 serving the North Shore, Merrimack Valley, and Greater Boston area.