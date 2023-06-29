Three women’s tennis teams that play out of the Manchester Athletic Club were recently crowned champions for the 2023 North Shore League season.
The Women’s Division A Level 3, Division A Level 4, and Working Women’s Division 3 all finished first in their respective divisions and won their subsequent championships.
Winning the North Shore Division A Level 4 League and playoff championship were team members Jen Zeilman and Maura Blundin of Beverly Farms, Allison Falk of Essex, Alison Mulford, Meghan Olington, Laura Kneisel and Ashley Casey of Manchester, Kathy Auciello, and co-captains Abby Considine and Sarah Stock, both of Manchester.
The MAC’s A Level 3 championship team bested 12 other participating teams from clubs around the North Shore. Winning team members included Stephanie Benenson of Hamilton, Jane Henry of Wenham, Marcia Tatum and Sarah Guido of Topsfield, Emma Perryman of Manchester, Jamie Sugar Butter of Rockport, and Christine Woodman, April Harb, Alina Franklin, and captain Melanie Healey of Essex.
The Working Women’s Division 3 teams finished first in a division that included 11 other squads from surrounding North Shore clubs. The roster includes Mary Giglio of Ipswich, Meredith Sobol of Danvers, Stacey Twombly of Rockport, Leslie Sullivan, and Nikki Tierney of Gloucester, Sarah Wilwerth Dyer of Essex, and Anne Cowman, Antonella Cucchetti, and Karen Smith Crowley of Manchester.
The North Shore League in comprised of nine other clubs from around the North Shore. The season runs from September to April, culminating with league playoff championships in May.
The Manchester Athletic Club hosted 15 teams in 10 different North Shore League divisions this year, winning not only the three above-mentioned championships but also had six teams finish in the top four and advance to the playoffs.
New players wishing to play in the upcoming fall league as well as Women’s Weekday, Working Women’s Weekend, Mixed Doubles and Men’s Leagues, are encouraged to contact Todd Carpenter at tcarpenter@mactennis.com.