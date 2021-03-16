Locals lead NE Predators to PHL Premier hockey championship 

The New England Predators 2007 Premier hockey team, made up of players from across the North Shore, won the Premier Hockey League (PHL) championship Sunday afternoon with a 6-3 victory over the Walpole Stars at Rodman Arena in Walpole.
Owen Hanson of Salem netted three goals for the Predators in the title game while goaltender Leland Lima of Rockport stood out between the pipes with 23 saves. Brett Granger of Danvers, Sam Croke of Swampscott and Mason Luciano of Salem also scored for the winners, who broke open a tie game with a goal midway through the third period before adding two more over the final minute-and-a-half.
Other players on the champion Predators include Colin Murray of Beverly, Seamus Cullen of Salem and Jack Raymond of Swampscott.
||||