A trio of North Shore distance runners picked up the winter season exactly where they left off from highly successful cross country campaigns.
Marblehead's Loeden Rodrigues won the boys 2-mile at the first Mass. State Track Coaches Association winter festival meet at Wheaton College on Saturday, topping a small field of runners with a time of 9:51:11. He had plenty of company among local runners: Masconomet's Sebby Gilligan came in second in 10:05 and Danvers' T.J. Glowik ran a 10:20 for fourth place.
Fellow Falcon Luke Llewellyn came in second in the 1000 with a time of 2:44 and St. John's Prep sophomore Marco Bussone came in sixth in 4:49.
Danvers' Haley Murphy came in fourth in the 600 in 1:50.