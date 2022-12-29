HATHORNE — Better defense, better execution, better all-around performance, and certainly a better outcome.
While head coach Kristian Hanson would still like to see his team score more often, he was certainty pleased with what he saw from his St. John’s Prep hockey team Thursday in the consolation game of the eighth annual Pete Frates Winter Classic. The Eagles skated away from Central Catholic, 3-0, at the Essex Sports Center in a contest that was not nearly as close as the final score might indicate.
Captain Jimmy Ayers and junior winger Jake Vana both scored early in the second period to give St. John’s (now 3-1-1) a lead it would never surrender. Will Van Sicklin put the finishing touches on the victory with an empty net goal, and senior classmate Brian Cronin earned his second shutout of the season with a 20-save performance.
“We did a good job of eliminating second chances for them,” said Hanson of his team’s defensive effort, particularly over the final two periods. “I thought our layers were good, we stayed in our system, we blocked shots. You could see at the end there we forced them hard on the walls, the puck went up top and we blocked the shooting lanes. We prevented really any shots from getting through.”
With the win, the Eagles got two points at this tournament named for Frates, their former team captain and defenseman from Beverly (Class of 2003) who passed away in December 2019 after an eight-plus year battle with ALS. Wednesday would’ve been his 38th birthday.
BC High won the tournament for the fourth year in a row, defeating Pope Francis, 4-3, in the championship clash.
If not for the terrific play between the pipes of Central Catholic goaltender Timmy Briley, the outcome would’ve been decided long before the final whistle. The senior captain finished with 35 saves, highlighted by consecutive shorthanded breakaway stops of Prep captain Cole Blaeser on the same shift. (Blaeser even had a third shot on goal during that same shorthanded shift). Just as that same Prep penalty was ending, he denied Johnny Tighe on another in-all-alone situation after the latter was sprung out of the penalty box with a long lead-in pass.
After a scoreless, physical and fairly evenly played first period when Central Catholic (2-3-1) iced the puck several times in an attempt to get a player past the St. John’s Prep defense, Ayers broke the ice for the Eagles 88 seconds into the second. Forcing Briley to move horizontally across his crease rapidly, Van Sicklin threw a pass from the far post over to Ayers at the opposite post, and he jammed the puck home low stick side.
“That started with us forechecking hard on the puck,” said Hanson. “We didn’t do a great job of that in the first period, but as the game went on we got a lot better at it.”
Vana doubled that advantage for the hosts by converting a 2-on-1 with linemate Ben McGilvray. Taking an up-ice feed, McGilvray drew the Central defender to him before feathering a pass to Vana alone just outside the slot, and the future Princeton Tiger lacrosse player sniped it home.
“We moved our legs, and you saw when we move our legs how effective we can be,” said Hanson.
“We need to do a better job of finishing (offensively),” he added. “As we get more comfortable in the season, I think we’ll do that ... and we could be a very dangerous team.”
Cronin wasn’t asked to make a lot of Grade-A stops, but did make a big one when it was still scoreless. Late in the first, he scurried over to take a blast from Raiders’ junior Charlie Winship from the low shot off his shoulder, and the rebound was quickly cleared away by the Prep defense.
St. John’s Prep returns to action next week with a pair of road games when it plays at Andover on Wednesday, Jan. 4 (7:10 p.m.) at the Breakaway Ice Center, then against Catholic Memorial in a Catholic Conference matchup Saturday, Jan. 7 at Babson College’s Skating Center (12:30 p.m.).
St. John’s Prep 3, Central Catholic 0
Pete Frates Winter Classic consolation game
at Essex Sports Center
Central Catholic 0 0 0 0
St. John’s Prep 0 2 1 3
First period: No scoring.
Second period: SJP, Jimmy Ayers (Will Van Sicklin), 1:28; SJP, Jake Vana (McGilvray), 3:49.
Third period: SJP, Van Sicklin (un), eng, 16:47.
Saves: CC, Timmy Briley 35; SJP, Brian Cronin 20.
Records: SJP, 3-1-1; CC, 2-3-1.
