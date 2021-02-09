GLOUCESTER -- Lucas Canelli wasn't asked to make a boatload of saves Monday night. But when the shooters for Danvers had him in their sights, the senior goaltender was up to the challenge each time.
Canelli stopped all 16 shots earmarked for his net in sending Masconomet to a 3-0 triumph over the Falcons Monday night at Talbot Rink.
Canelli's best denials came when he turned away a strong bid in the opening minute from Danvers captain Brian Taylor, and again in the final minute of the second stanza when he made a chest save on freshman Brady Plaza blast following a drop pass in the slot.
"We got a lot of contributions," said Masconomet (6-2) head coach Andrew Jackson, whose team put 30 shots on net. "Ben Cohen did a nice job up front at left wing, and that O'Grady/McMillan combo continues to buzz around on every shift."
Parker DeFeo had a steady game on the Chieftains' backline as well.
Danvers (2-4) continues to have trouble putting the puck in their opponent's net despite playing fairly well in their own end. The Falcons have 14 goals in their six games thus far, scoring one or fewer in half of those.
Senior goaltender Adam Bridgeo (27 saves) had another fine game between the pipes, as did captain Michael Papamechail and fellow senior Griffin Geraghty, among other defensemen, in front of him.
"I think because we haven't been burying our offensive chances, we're gripping our sticks a little too tight, overhandling the puck, that sort of thing," said DHS acting head coach Andrew O'Neill. "When you keep looking up and seeing a '0' on the board, it can play mind games with you.
"These guys are working so hard to generate chances and try to make something happen, but right now we just can't seem to catch a break in the offensive end."
Danvers actually hit the post twice on the game's opening shift, putting pressure on Canelli and the Chieftains' defense right off the bat. It went for naught, however, setting the tone for the evening.
"I think if we keep it simple by putting pucks deep, getting bodies in front, taking the goalie's eyes away and getting greasy goals, we'll be better off," said O'Neill. "We had to start pressing later in the game by having a D-man jump up into the play to try and generate some offense, and that caused some odd-man rushes the other way."
Playing for the first time in five days, Masconomet got a goal in each period to methodically wear down the Falcons. Junior Chris O'Grady got things started 8:13 into the opening frame after Ben Cohen zinged a nice backhand pass from behind the DHS cage to O'Grady alone out front for the score.
Off an offensive zone faceoff a little more than four minutes into the second stanza, the Chieftains doubled their lead as Nick McMillan potted his team-leading seventh goal, with O'Grady assisting.
Michael Bevilacqua put the game away with 4:17 to go, looking off Danvers' defenseman as if he'd dish the puck off on a 2-on-1 break into the zone before firing a shot on net from the left wing into the cage.
The two teams will meet again Wednesday at Valley Forum in Haverhill (5:35 p.m.).
Masconomet 3, Danvers 0
at Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Masconomet 1 1 1 -- 3
Danvers 0 0 0 -- 0
First period: M, Chris O'Grady (Ben Cohen, Nick McMillan), 8:13.
Second period: M, N. McMillan (O'Grady), 4:20.
Third period: M, Michael Bevilacqua (Richie Guarino, Jason Hurford), 10:43.
Saves: Lucas Canelli 16; Adam Bridgeo 27
Records: M, 6-2; D, 2-4.