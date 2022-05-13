Eight North Shore players who were born in either 2005 or 2006 were chosen this week in the United States Premier Hockey League's Tier II tuition-free National Collegiate Development Conference's (NCDC) Entry Draft.
Forward Ronan Locke of Swampscott, who played previously for both Swampscott High and St. Mary's of Lynn, was the first local player selected. The current Boston Hockey Academy standout was picked in the fifth round (56th overall) by the Connecticut Junior Rangers.
Another forward, Boxford native Cole Blaeser, a junior who helped St. John's Prep capture the Division 1 state championship this season, was chosen in the sixth round (77th overall) by the Twin City Thunder. He had six goals, 16 assists and 22 points skating on the top line for the Eagles this winter.
Blaeser's cousin and St. John's Prep teammate, forward Jake Vana, was chosen one round later by the Twin City Thunder (92nd overall). As a sophomore this past season, he was second on the state champions in goals (14) and third in total points (26).
Forward Ty Wood of Gloucester, who skates for Lawrence Academy, was the first pick of the eighth round by the Islanders Hockey Club. Two rounds later the Islanders grabbed another local player; defenseman Max Kirianov of Pingree, where he had a goal and eight assists in 25 games as a freshman this past season.
Christian Rosa of St. John's Prep (9 goals, 11 assists this past season) went in the 17th round to Twin City; Eagles teammate Johnny Tighe (3 goals, 6 assists) went two rounds later to the New Hampshire Jr. Monarchs.
Salem native Christian Palm, who had three goals and four assists as a freshman at Brewster Academy this winter, went as the first pick in the 27th round to the Boston Advantage.
These players will all become part of their respective draft team's 70-man protected lists, with most considered future prospects. More than 300 players were drafted from all over New England and from as far away as Western Canada and Japan.