DANVERS — Great basketball teams pride themselves on the defensive end. But for whatever reason, St. John’s Prep seems to have drifted away from that tendency at times over the past few years.
But 2021 is a new campaign, and through two games it appears the Eagles have once again found their way on defense.
Following a dominant season-opening win over Xaverian two nights earlier, St. John’s Prep came out with relentless pressure and tenacity Sunday afternoon en route to another triumph, this time over St. John’s Shrewsbury, 57-46.
It was their second straight game holding their opponent to just 46 points.
“(Defense) has been a point of emphasis since we started,” said head coach John Dullea. “I think we got away from that philosophy a little bit, and I’ll take responsibility for that the last couple of years. But we’ve really gotten back to what we hang our hat on — and that’s on the defensive end.
“It’s a work in progress; we’re not where we need to be yet, but if we only give up 46 points we give ourselves a chance to win and we’ll take that.”
Whether it was lockdown, on-ball pressure from their guards, intelligent help defense down low or timely switches, the Eagles certainly made Shrewsbury work for every point. They led 15-7 after one, 33-20 at halftime and built over a 20-point advantage in the third before holding a 45-29 lead after three.
To their credit, St. John’s Shrewsbury was able to slice into that deficit late, getting as close as seven points in the fourth via a number of aggressive drives and layups. But the hosts held on strong down the stretch.
Rollie Castineyra, who finished with 14 points, drilled a momentum-swinging three-pointer and canned all four of his free throw attempts in the final frame to help seal the deal for St. John’s Prep, while Kyle Webster (10 points) and Steph Patrick each came up with a big offensive rebound in the waning minutes.
“I think it’s all the little things that everybody’s buying into and it’s working,” said Dullea. “Every day until the season is over is a different day; we don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow with anything. We’re just taking everything in stride, and when we’re here we keep the same principles, the same philosophies. Hopefully, it keeps us going in the right direction.”
Prior to closing it out, the Eagles got contributions from a number of players. Senior captain Aidan Callahan was all over the court in big minutes, finishing with a team-high 15 points; newcomer Nate Hendricks canned a trio of 3-balls in the first half to help open a big lead; and Webster, Noah Thomas and Michael O’Brien all did damage down low on both sides of the floor. Sharpshooter Jack Perry also chipped in with five points including one of the Eagles’ five 3-pointers.
In total, 14 different players saw action for the victors, a true testament to the Eagles depth this winter.
“We’re going to shuffle guys in and out and if someone is having an off night, we have other guys that can step in and take their spot for however long we need,” said Dullea.
St. John’s Shrewsbury was led by three players in double-figures: Beau O’Beirne (15 points), James San Fratello (12) and Edward Fisher (11). Nobody else scored more than five.
St. John’s Prep 57, St. John’s Shrewsbury 46
at St. John’s Prep High School, Danvers
SJP: Jack Perry 2-0-5, Nabbout 1-0-2, Callahan 5-5-15, Castineyra 3- 7-14, Hendricks 3-0-9, Wing 1-0-2, Webster 5-0-10. Totals: 20-12-57.
SJS: San Fratello 5-1-12, Bangondozoo 2-1-5, O’Breire 4-5-15, Knight 0-2-2, Fisher 4-3-11, Miller 0-1-1. Totals: 15-12-46.
Halftime: 33-20, St. John’s Prep
3-pointers: SJP, Hendricks 3, Perry; SJS, O’Breire 2, San Fratello.
Records: SJP 2-0; SJS 0-2.