STONEHAM — The most incredible part of Division 3 North champion Bishop Fenwick's five straight tournament victories is that under normal tournament rules, the team wouldn't have qualified for postseason play.
Because of this spring's 'open tournament' format, however, the 8-11 Crusaders earned entry into the postseason as the 18th seed in the field ... and have made the most of it behind their nine seniors. Their latest upset victory was a dominant complete game one-hitter by senior Christian Loescher, who pitched his team to a 6-0 road win over Stoneham in Monday's Division 3 North title game.
This was the second straight North title for Fenwick under head coach Russ Steeves, who won it back in 2019. Steeves was also part of a Division 3 crown as an assistant coach and one as a player. He is well aware how tough it is to win one.
"Only four teams from Bishop Fenwick have played in this game," said Steeves. "Once we went on to win a state championship, and it's just incredible for an 8-11 team that was struggling and not hitting to win it. We only had one guy that had seen any varsity action before this season started, and it took a long time for chemistry to develop. It's been hard for everybody missing all last season because of Covid.
"I have to credit the senior leadership. They've been out of school for six weeks now, but showed up every day ready to go. Before our first (tourney) game I told the kids 'I can only guarantee you five innings because of the mercy rule, so relax and have fun.'"
The run has been a lot longer than five innings and still going strong. Fenwick will face South champion Medfield (19-1), which crushed Middleboro on Monday, 11-0, in the state semifinals (time and location TBA).
Loescher admitted he was getting a little tired at the end, especially in the 90-plus degree heat, but was determined to finish up strong..
"I knew I had to pitch through it," said Loescher. "I like my curveball a lot, and it was working along with my fastball. Things were going good. It was nice to get the lead early, and I trust the boys behind me; they have my back.
Loescher struck out the first four batters he faced and finished with eight in all, walking five and hitting two. Any time the No. 4 seeded Spartans threatened, his defense came up with big plays to prevent any runs from scoring.
"Christian has been sitting while others pitched," said Steeves, his team now 13-11 overall. "He's been patient, and because we've been winning by the mercy rule a lot he hasn't had his chance. I told him 'This is your game'. He's a power pitcher and threw strikes today; just an incredible performance."
Opposing pitcher Ben Donovan retired the first six Crusaders he faced, but ran into trouble in the third inning when they sent eight to the plate and put four runs on the board on a combination of timely hits, sacrifice flies, and a Stoneham error.
Tucker Destino singled up the middle to start things off, Anthony Mercurio walked and Brandon Bloom beat out a well-placed bunt to load the bases for Alex Gonzalez. He promptly opened the scoring with a long sacrifice fly. It was the first run allowed by the Spartans all tournament.
The visitors added a pair in the fifth when Gonzalez walked and Scott Emerson and Chris Faraca delivered back-to-back singles.
Loescher appeared to tire a bit in the sixth when he hit a batter and issued a walk before Tom O'Grady reached on an infield dribbler to load the bases. But Fenwick escaped when Dan Storell flied out to Destino in center field, who then fired a bullet home and Faraca blocked the plate before applying he tag to end the inning.
That was one of two key plays made by the junior catcher from Peabody. In the fourth inning, he caught Storell off second base for an out.
"I knew I could get that runner because Tucker made a great throw that was right on target," said Faraca.
"Christian was on all game, and we all wanted to make the defensive plays to help him out. We're definitely underdogs in this tournament, and I really like that role."
"We got off to a slow start this year, but we came together," added Loescher. "We always bring a lot of energy, which helps, and our fans have been great coming to all the games. It's hard to believe, but now we're in the state semfinals."