PEABODY — Logan Lomasney led the way as Peabody swept the two game series with NEC rival Masconomet, winning on their home court after defeating the Lady Chieftains in the season opener. The sophomore put on a shooting clinic in the 48-44 victory with a double-double including a game high 19 points and 18 rebounds along with five blocks and three steals.
Captain Emma Bloom also played a key role in the win with a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds as well as four assists. The visitors got off to a good start, shooting out to a 5-0 lead on a bomb by junior Kayleigh Monagle, who was high scorer for her team with 16 points and also had seven rebounds, and a bucket by Kylie Dumont, but the Tanners came roaring back to tie it up at 9-9 behind hot shooting by Lomasney and Bloom.
Peabody went on a 13-0 run to end the first quarter and got ahead, 18-9. By halftime they had increased the cushion to 27-14 led by Lomasney and Bloom.
"I really thought we were going to do it tonight after having good practices and putting in a lot of hard work," said Lady Chieftain coach Shannon Kirwan. "We came out of the gate with a couple of good possessions before Peabody got going. Lomasney is a really tough player, who doesn't quit. She's very athletic and gets those boards with grunt work."
Masco began to put it all together in the second half, outscoring the home team, 30-21 and put on a late rally to come close with 17 points in the fourth quarter. Taylor Bovardi had seven steals for Masco while Dumont had five. The Tanners out rebounded the visitors 53-35. Captain Sarah Green led the Lady Chieftains with nine while Zepaj and Monagle had seven apiece.
"We hung on," said Tanner coach Stan McKeen after his team improved to 7-1 and remained unbeaten in league play. "Masco did a better job boxing Logan out in the second half, and I think she was a little tired at the end."
Junior point guard Taylor Bettencourt did a nice job setting up the offense with five assists, and played tough defense with five steals. The Tanners had a 12 point lead heading into the final frame after the team from Boxford took advantage of some turnovers to cut the deficit to four points, 31-27 on a jump shot by Bovardi. That was as close as they would come as Peabody answered with an 8-0 run to close out the quarter on a pair of layups by Lomasney and one each by Bloom and Taylor Bettencourt.
"We didn't play in control in that quarter," said McKeen. "We didn't take care of the ball, and Masco was pressuring us. They made a comeback in the last eight minutes, but we did just enough to hold them off."
Things started out going Peabody's way when Isabel Bettencourt hit a shot from downtown to increase the lead to 15 points, but Masco never let up. They went on a 9-2 run aided by steals, and trailed by 10 after Mia Theberge's bucket. Monagle and Krystal Zepaj (12 points) hit some key shots in the final minutes.
"We ran out of time," said Kirwan. "We have to put two good halves together and play the entire game like we did in the second half. Late in the third quarter we stared to make a run and continued in the fourth but mental mistakes and some physical errors were costly. I think some of it was caused by fatigue because this was a hard fought, physical game all the way.
"Monagle had a strong game, and I'm really proud of her having a break out game because she's been working so hard. We're going to need that in the next part of our season with some tough games ahead," she added.
Peabody 48, Masconomet 44
at Veterans Memorial Field House, Peabody
MASCONOMET: R. Bovardi 0-0-0, T. Bovardi 2-0-4, Caron 0-0-0, DeLucia 0-0-0, Dumont 2-0-4, Green 1-3-5, Hook 0-0-0, Meixsell 0-0-0, Monagle7-1-16, Nolan 0-0-0, Scannell 0-0-0. Theberge 1-1-3, Webber 0-0-0, Zepaj 4-2-12. Totals: 17-7-44
PEABODY: Terrazzano 0-0-0, Mendonca 1-0-2, Lomasney 8-3-19, T. Bettencourt 3-0-6, Bloom 5-3-13, Abby Bettencourt 1-0-2, Allyson Bettencourt 0-0-0, I. Bettencourt 2-0-6. Totals: 20-6-48
Halftime: P 27-14
3-Pointers: M - Zepaj (2), Monagle, P - I. Bettencourt (2)
Records: M 4-3, P 7-1