The first time Stanford slugger Joe Lomuscio gave the North Shore Navigators the lead in Tuesday's North Division wild card game, it didn't last. So he did it again.
Lomuscio's bases loaded single in the top of the ninth plated the winning win in the Navs' 3-2 road victory over Vermont. North Shore, the No. 5 seed, now moves on to a best-of-3 series against top seed Keene starting in the road Wednesday.
Closer Justin Butera worked around a leadoff double in the bottom of the ninth, stranding the tying run on third with two straight strikeouts.
In the eighth, Lomuscio hit a solo homer to gave the Navs a 2-1 lead but the Mountaineers tied it up in the bottom half with some strong bullpen work by James Sashin keeping it tied 2-2.
The wild card bout was scoreless until the fifth when Jon Luders scooted home on a dropped third strike to make it 1-0 Navs. North Shore got a quality start from Austin Amaral, who threw six innings of one hit ball. Logan Bravo had a pair of hits for the locals, Cal Christofori had a hit and scored and Lomuscio also had two knocks.