PEABODY — The ball was flying out of Kiley Field Wednesday afternoon, with both the Peabody and Marblehead High softball teams hitting three round-trippers apiece. The host Tanners scored eight of their nine runs via the long ball, while the visiting Magicians had eight.
For the second time in as many meetings between the two this season, Peabody came out on top by a run, this one a 9-8 slugfest.
"They gave us a battle, but we were expecting it because the first time we played (a 1-0 win) was also a very tight game," said Tanners head coach Tawny Palmieri after her team improved to a perfect 13-0 with one game remaining in the regular season.
The home team got on the board first on freshman Logan Lomasney's two-run bomb over the left field fence in the second inning. The Magicians (now 5-6) then rallied to pull ahead in the fourth when Jolie Quintana doubled and Maeve Sogoloff worked a walk off of Peabody starter Avery Grieco to set the stage for senior Madi Monahan, who smashed a three-run homer over the center field fence.
Peabody answered with a three-run blast blast of its own to right-center by Isabel Bettencourt to go back on top. Magician pitcher Lauren Donovan walked both Emma Bloom and Grieco before giving up the homer to Bettencourt. Kylie Doolin followed with a double and later came home on a wild pitch to stake Peabody to a 6-3 lead heading into the sixth inning.
Once again Marblehead rallied to cut the deficit to 6-5 after Quintana, who finished a triple short of the cycle, led off with a solo homer. An infield error, a walk and an RBI single by Leila Walton led to Palmieri making a pitching change. She brought in Abby Bettencourt, who threw one pitch to get out of the inning.
"Avery pitched a great game and also came up big with her bat, but sometimes it's good to change things up," said Palmieri. "We wanted their batters to see something different, so we brought in Abby. You can't take any of those Marblehead kids lightly. They never let up, and their coaches go a great job."
Peabody tacked on three runs in the bottom of the sixth to take what appeared to be a commanding 9-5 lead when Abby Bettencourt singled, Bloom reached on a throwing error, and Grieco sent reliever Grace Martin's offering over the fence in center field. Those runs proved to be the difference in the game as once again the Magicians answered when Sogoloff hit a three-run homer. Bettencourt bore down to fan Monahan to end the game.
Defensively, Lomasney made the play of the day in the seventh inning after snaring a blistering line shot by Quintana.
"I hate losing, but I'm so proud of my team," said Marblehead coach Johnny Gold. "Peabody is very good, but we battled them in both games and came so close. We can learn from this going forward; the girls know we can play with anybody.
"It was a good game and one we easily could have won, but an error and a couple of walks proved costly."