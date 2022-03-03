Pat Veilleux bleeds Danvers blue-and-white. He’s a rare breed of old school teacher/coaches who love their job so much they have no desire to change — which in this day and age makes him unique.
Having coached the Danvers High girls basketball team for the past 16 seasons, Veilleux — a former Danvers boys basketball standout who later coached that squad for more than a decade — has decided to retire. Having planned to retire as a physical education teacher in town, he figured now was a good time to step away from his coaching duties as well.
“I’m trying to finish up all the end-of-the-season loose ends,” said Veilleux. “My retirement comes second.
“Coaching basketball has been a big part of my life, and this is a big step for me.”
A modest and highly respected man who’d much rather talk abut his players than himself, he left his mark on countless young DHS athletes not only on the basketball court, but also in terms of life lessons that many still carry with them.
It comes as no surprise that Veilleux says he has “no idea” what his final record is or how many games he won over the years. Rather, the highly animated, always teaching and instructing coach was always involved in his players on and off the court.
Andy St. Pierre, the athletic director at Danvers High, has kept records since he took over in 2014 and said the Falcons were 80-76 under Veilleux’s watch, with back-to-back titles in 2017-18 (finishing 16-6) and 2018-19 (13-8).
“I’ll miss working with Coach Veilleux,” said St. Pierre. “He still has that fire burning inside. He was intense as a player and also that way as a coach, but always found the right mix of intensity and compassion that best suited his teams. He was very conscious about how hard to push his teams and when to let up and let them figure things out on their own.”
‘He’s done so much’
Following a stellar playing career at Danvers High, Veilleux went on to serve as captain of the 1980-81 Salem State men’s basketball team along with future Boston Celtics assistant coach and NBA head coach Tom Thibodeau. Veilleux then began coaching at Bishop Fenwick, first as an assistant and later as boys basketball head coach for four years before coming back to his hometown to take over the boys basketball coaching job.
He eventually went on to coach two of his own daughters: Erica (DHS Class of 2009) asked him to coach when she was a sophomore in 2006-07, and Shannon (DHS ‘17) played her sophomore year before going to club volleyball. Veilleux’s oldest daughter, Carolyn, had just graduated when her father took over the Falcons’ girls program.
Cheyenne Nessinger, a 2020 Danvers graduate and former high scoring center, is now serving in the Navy but will never forget the support she got from her high school coach. She planned to play at UMass Boston before changing her mind and pursuing a different path in service to her country.
“I pulled out that August right before college started, worked for a few months, then joined the Navy,” said Nessinger, now on active duty and stationed in San Diego. “It was a huge change, but I love it. I was home when I found out coach was leaving, and hoped to go to one of his last games but didn’t get there. I did happen to run into him at the 99 (Restaurant) and we had a chance to talk, which was so nice.
“He always pressed me to be the best I could, and even when I was playing my worst he was there to encourage me,” she added. “It was always something positive with him, and he kept us loose by joking — I always got his jokes. He put a smile on my face when things weren’t the best.”
Dave Chisholm, who was Veilleux’s varsity assistant this winter after spending the last two as JV coach, knew from the start of the season that it most likely would be Veilleux’s last.
“He told me not to say anything because he didn’t want all the bells and whistles,” said Chisholm. “It was emotional when he told the girls, but he went out with little fanfare — which is the way he wanted it. Pat’s not on social media, but something was put on Twitter saying the (Ed) Gieras Memorial Games would be his final two, and that last night about 50 former players showed up. They went out to Sylvan Street Grill afterward for a big get together, and Pat jokingly said he had such fun he should coach next year and do it all again.
“He’s done so much for the basketball program in Danvers, not just during the season, but having two summer programs for the girls the last few years, one at Plains Park and the Prep League. This senior class was particularly close to him because he’s known the girls since they were fifth graders.”
An influencer
John Jaworski, former basketball coach at Fenwick and a long-time referee, has been a friend of Veilleux’s since their days together at Fenwick.
“We go back to the late 70s,” said Jaworski. “The one thing about Pat is he’s a Danvers person through and through, with total commitment as both an educator and at the athletic level. His focus has always been on the student-athletes, not himself. Pat’s No. 1 requirement has been that they give him as much effort as they can. He always looked for that in his teams, and it’s how he played himself in high school and college.”
A firm believer in teaching fundamentals of the game — X’s and O’s were important but he passed along much more than that.
St. Pierre said Veilleux pushed his players and demanded maximum effort, something it was safe to count on with any Falcon squad.
“At the end of the day, all he cared about was if the girls hustled and played the game the right way,” noted St. Pierre. “Coach took a lot of pride in toughness and grit; this was the hallmark of his teams and a huge reason for all the success he earned as coach at Danvers High.”
Winning, said Chisholm, was never as important to Veilleux as helping his players develop into good people.
“He doesn’t realize how many people he’s influenced over the years,” added Chisholm. “He’s been so great with the girls because of his positive attitude; he always tries to make practice fun while still stressing the fine points of the game.
“Pat is hard on himself, not taking enough credit for his knowledge. He’ll go out scouting and come back saying ‘We have to watch out for No. 10 and No. 12’ as well as observing their post player goes to her right every time. He’s able to break it down concisely.
