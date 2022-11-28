Will it be a perfect ten or a lucky 13 when St. John’s Prep faces defending Division 1 state champion Springfield Central in the Super Bowl Saturday afternoon at Gillette Stadium?
The Eagles sure hope it’s the former. It will be the Prep football program’s 10th Super Bowl appearance since the era began in 1972. That makes the Danvers parochial school the first North Shore team to reach double digits (Gloucester is next with nine).
Their opponent, Springfield Central, hope it’s a lucky 13 kind of day. They’ve made 13 total Super Bowls — nine in Central Mass. under the old format — with this being their fourth under the statewide format, having won Division 3 in 2018 and ‘19 and D1 last season.
Here’s a short look back at the Eagles’ previous nine Super Bowl games.
1982: ST. JOHN’S PREP 7, WHITMAN-HANSON 0
The school’s first official Super Bowl title capped an undefeated 9-0-1 season and was the second of coach Fred Glatz’s two state titles. His son, David, a tremendous end who went on to play at Wesleyan, scored the game’s only touchdown and the coach’s younger son Bobby, a junior, had a drive-killing interception to help the Eagles preserve the shutout.
1991: BROCKTON 13, ST. JOHN’S PREP 7
The Eagles, led by Kevin Dwan, had upset a Brockton team ranked No. 3 nationally a few months earlier but lost the rematch with legend Armond Colombo’s team near the height of its prowess. St. John’s was also mourning the death of junior linebacker Chip Schruender and the way his players and coaches bonded together in the face of that tragedy remains one of coach Jim O’Leary’s proudest moments.
Dwan ran for 131 yards in the game, remarkably the 20th 100-yard effort of his high school career.
1993: PEABODY 36, ST. JOHN’S PREP 0
An injury to future Syracuse and NFL star Rob Konrad in pregame warm-ups didn’t help St. John’s, which had blown out Xaverian on Thanksgiving to set up the All-North Shore Super Bowl. Turnovers, including an interception returned for a TD as one of Scott Marcoulier’s three scores, helped the Tanners win a run-away at Boston University.
1997: ST. JOHN’S PREP 25, NEW BEDFORD 0
Arguably the best team in North Shore history left no doubt in blitzing the Whalers for coach Jim O’Leary’s first Super Bowl crown to cap an 11-0 season. Brian Lentz ran for 200 yards and three touchdowns while catching another from current head coach Brian St. Pierre. The Eagles dominated the line of scrimmage and out gained New Bedford 356-196.
2002: EVERETT 13, ST. JOHN’S PREP 7
One of the most physical, hard-hitting Super Bowls in state history between regionally ranked clubs was turned when Everett’s Frank Nuzzo took a goal line interception 97 yards to the house late in the third quarter. The Eagles nearly tied it in the final minute but fumbled into the end zone with the Crimson Tide recovering, one of three costly turnovers.
2010: EVERETT 31, ST. JOHN’S PREP 7
Tyler Coppola, who had a record 2,172 rushing yards on the year, scored from 49 yards away to give the Eagles a short lived lead in their first ever Super Bowl game played at Gillette Stadium. Everett QB Jonathan DiBiaso broke the then-state TD passing record, passing Swampscott’s Kyle Beatrice along the way.
2012: ST. JOHN’S PREP 48, BROCKTON 28
Two special teams scores — a blocked punt and a kickoff return — helped the Eagles build a 42-12 halftime lead in a rout at Bentley University. Touchdown grabs by Johnny Thomas and Alex Moore were among the many highlights for the Eagles as they capped off an 11-1 season and the school’s second-ever Super Bowl title.
2018: ST JOHN’S PREP 40, CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 22
The first state title under coach Brian St. Pierre came in a game of runs. St. John’s raced out to a 19-0 lead only to see CM rally to go ahead, 22-19, in the third quarter.
Wes Rockett, who had 189 yards on six catches, made a circus grab in the end zone to give the Eagles the lead back. St. John’s left no doubt when Aise Pream (155 rushing yards) scored and Rockett added another TD catch from QB Matt Crowley in the late stages.
2019: ST. JOHN’S PREP 21, CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 14
Back at Gillette Stadium for a rematch, the Eagles became the first in program history to go back-to-back as state champions. A couple of early touchdowns by James Guy set the tone and QB Matt Crowley, the first Eagle signal caller to win two Super Bowls, threw a TD to Matt Duchemin for the winning points. Duchemin also had two interceptions on the day and Anthony Fagan and Collin Taylor helped lead a ferocious defensive effort.
Several current Eagles had some key plays: then-freshman Joenel Aguero made a key catch on a scoring drive and Santi Quiceno recovered a late CM onside kick.
— Compiled by Matt Williams