In one of the deepest boys cross country national races in recent memory, St. John's Prep senior Nathan Lopez made up more than a few places over the final mile.
As both a runner and a racer, its tough to ask for much more than that.
Saturday at the Champs Sports Cross Country National Championships in San Diego, Lopez earned an All-America honorable mention honors by finished 29th in a field of 40. He cleared Balboa Park's 5,000-meter course in 15:46.3.
The '22 Salem News Cross Country Runner of the Year from Lynnfield overtook seven other runners over the last 1,000 meters to finish among the nation's top 30 runners.
The race, formerly known as the Foot Locker Nationals, was won by Cole Mathison of Carmel, Indiana, who clocked at 14:56.
The runners set a quick pace in the opening mile with a 4:37 and Lopez, whose St. John's school record mile time is 4:31, made the first mark in 4:47.
The Balboa park course is two 1.5 mile loops with a couple of steep inclines, and Lopez found himself in in 35th place at 1.5 miles and 36th at the 2-mile marker. He found a second gear after that, finishing strong to end his high school cross country career among the top harries in the country.
Boys from across America qualify for the national championships by finishing in the top 10 of various regionals held around the country. Lopez, who will run at the University of Michigan next year, came in sixth at the Northeast Regional in New York and was once again sixth among the Northeast competitors on Saturday.
Karrie Baloga of New York won the girls national championship with a time of 16:49.2.