There was really only one record left for Nathan Lopez to break. So he went ahead and smashed it.
At New Balance Outdoor Nationals held at UPenn's Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Lopez ran the 2-mile in 8:44.54 and placed second in the championship division.
A recent St. John's Prep graduate who will run at Michigan, Lopez clocked the fasted 2-mile time ever run by a high school boy from Massachusetts. Two weeks after winning the All-State title and breaking that meet record (which had stood for 48 years), he re-set his own St. John's record and broke the state record set in 2004 by more than six seconds.
"It was a beautiful race," St. John's Prep coach Zach Lankow said.
Lopez wasn't the only North Shore athlete to earn All-American honors or scale the podium over the four-day national event that wrapped up on Sunday. Competition includes multiple divisions: championship (the toughest qualifying standards), rising stars and classes for freshman and middle schoolers.
Peabody's Alex Jackson, who won a freshman national title in 2022, took a second career national championship when he won the rising stars discus. The sophomore's toss of 169-feet-2-inches broke his own PHS record and topped the field by two feet.
St. John's Prep's Aithan Bezanson was named All-American in the pentathlon by finishing fourth with 3,325 points. Bezanson won both the 1500 and high jump portions of the pentathlon and competed well in the others. Fellow Eagle Dylan Aliberti was seventh in the pentathlon and the pair combined with Andrew Vigneaux and Lincoln Massaro to break the Prep's 30-year-old shuttle hurdle relay record with a time of 63.27 seconds.
Other Eagles who competed included Tireni Asenuga (10th, rising stars triple jump, 45-2), Andrew McMannmon (19th, freshman triple jump), Aaron Radke (freshman 100, 11.62), and the 4x100 relay of Aliberti, Cooper Johnson, Chris McDonough and Brendan Burke (42.45 in the championship division).
Marblehead's freshman phenom Mari O'Connell finished 10th in the freshman 3000 in a time of 10:37 and was also ninth in the freshman 2-mile in 11:19.
For Peabody, the girls sprint medley relay of Savanna Vargas, Marissa Simmons, Mimi Batista and Sarah DiVasta was 13th in 4:17.29 and the boys SMR of Justin Franco, Shaun Conrad, Brian Stevens and Logan Tracia clocked 3:38.24 for 21st.
Vargas, Simmons, Batista and Tamara Kemigisha were 21st in the 4x200 (1:47.36), Vargas ran the 100 in 12.24, Lindsey Wilson ran 15.14 in the high hurdles and cleared 5-3 in the high jump, Franco ran the 100 in 11.18, Tracia ran the 3000 in 9:09 as well as the 2-mile in 9:51, Evan Bedard recorded 43-1 1/4 in the triple jump, Dom Scalese threw the javelin 138-8 and Cory Dooley tossed it 133-feet and Brianna Ewansiha cleared 5-feet in the high jump. Aaliyah Callahan also threw the shot put 34-feet-11-inches.
At the Adidas nationals event held in North Carolina, Beverly's boys sprint medley relay of Devon Smalls, Ray Kwiatek, Leo Sherriff and Dan Conant clocked 1:36.82 and was ninth in its class. Meredith Pasquarosa also clocked 24.73 in the 200.