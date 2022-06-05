The two-day extravaganza that Massachusetts’ All-State track championships has become certainly makes going after a double dip more appealing to athletes. Few North Shore competitors took advantage with as much success as St. John’s Prep’s Nathan Lopez.
A few days after winning the “Meet of Champions” 2-mile title on Thursday with a time of 9:09, Lopez was back at Westfield State Saturday and blazed to second place in the mile with a time of 4:14.
It was a tremendous weekend for the Eagles, who also saw Stephon Patrick win a state title in the triple jump with a leap of 44-feet-4-inches. In the high jump, Drew McStay tied for fourth by clearing 6-foot-2, Charlie Tuttle came in eighth in the 2-mile with a time of 9:18 while the Prep’s 4x400 relay came in eighth and the 4x100 relay came in sixth. Tireni Asenuga was also tenth in the triple jump.
As a result the Eagles were third as a team with 38.5 points.
Peabody’s Lindsey Wilson had the second best individual output of the weekend, taking home a silver medal in the high jump when she cleared 5-feet-4-inches.
Ipswich’s boys also had some standout performances led by Keith Townsend, who came in fourth overall in the 400 low hurdles at 57.30.
The Tiger girls 4x400 relay of Chloe Pszenny, Colby Filosa, Amelia Mooradd and Lily Harper had a New England championships qualifying performance by coming in sixth place in 4:06.38. Filosa also added a seventh place finish in the 400.
For Danvers, Luke LLewellyn had a personal best time of 1:57.96 in the 800 to place seventh even though he ran in the unseeded heat. Mekennon Eon ran a 4:26 mile for the Falcons (19th) and Kevin Rogers clocked 9:36 in the 2-mile (13th).
The Falcons 4x800 relay of Eon, Chris McCrea, Rogers and Llewellyn also put together a New England qualifying effort, finishing fifth in 8:21.
In boys field events, the Swampcott’s Joey Do competed in both the long and triple jumps, finishing in the top 20 in both events.
Peabody’s Peter Gardikas threw the shot 48-feet-3-inches (16th).
For the Tanners girls, Savanna Vargas came in sixth in the 100 meter dash in 12.58 seconds and Sarah DiVasta was seventh in the mile with a time of 5:08. In the javelin, freshman Allesandra Forgione had a toss of 101-feet-5-inches and Aaliyah Callhan threw the shot 33-feet-5-inches.
Bishop Fenwick’s Lucia Conti had an outstanding finish in the 400 low hurdles, earning fourth place in 64.73 seconds.
In the 800, Marblehead’s Lydia Bailey was 12th with a time of 2:21 and Emma Eagan of Danvers clocked a solid 11:55 in the 2-mile.
Swampscott’s Anastasia Hayes and Bishop Fenwick’s Julia Loescher were 13th and 16th in the discus, respectively.
The top six finishers in the All-State meet have the right to compete at the 75th annual New England Championships being held at Willow Brook Park in New Britain, Connecticut this Saturday, though some may opt to compete at Nike Outdoor Nationals in Oregon the following weekend.