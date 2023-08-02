A lot of people think track and field is a numbers game. Beat the clock, stretch out the measuring tape, amass points and, if you have more athletes than another team, the winning comes easy.
But it isn’t easy ... coaches like St. John’s Prep’s Zach Lankow and Peabody’s Fernando Braz only make it look that way.
The Mass. State Track Coaches Association selected both North Shore staples as the statewide Coaches of the Year in their respective divisions (Division 1 boys for Lankow, Division 2 girls for Braz) at the conclusion of this past spring season. The awards are a sign of respect from their peers in the track world and also a nod to their unique, but similar, styles.
Both are former distance champions coaching their alma maters after excelling in college (Braz at Boston College, Lankow at Stonehill). Braz has been at it a bit longer, having graduated from Peabody High in 1980 whereas Lankow graduated from the Prep in 2007. Both learned from legendary mentors: George Symrnios for Braz and Ray Carey for Lankow.
Making every athlete on their rosters feel like an integral part of the team is the biggest skill both coaches have. The Eagles and Tanners aren’t just built around their All-State qualifiers and national champions. Every kid that scores a point plays a crucial role.
“We have over 120 kids and coach Lankow works diligently with each and every single one ... and that’s what makes him the best,” said St. John’s Prep rising senior Aithan Bezanson, one of the state’s best in the pentathlon and decathlon. “He’s so talented as a coach, he comes in with everything written down for the week for every single athlete.”
Being a good teammate is a hallmark in both programs. After one meet this spring, Peabody made a tunnel to cheer as its opponents took their traditional “final lap” on Senior Day without Braz even saying anything. For Lankow’s Eagles, being engaged in every race and cheering for teammates goes without saying, too.
“To coach Lankow, the term ‘team’ doesn’t mean the roster — it means family,” agreed St. John’s Prep ace sprinter Dylan Aliberti. “He turns practice into the highlight of his athletes’ days instead of a chore, and he makes sure everybody on the team feels loved.”
Masters at their craftSuccess in the state relay meet has defined Peabody and the Prep’s programs in recent years. Winning relays takes three (in field events) or four (in running events) athletes working together for a common cause. It takes depth, cohesion and the kind of team-wide faith that comes from good coaching.
“It’s our favorite meet of the year,” said Peabody throws coach Jay Smith, who has worked with Braz for 10-plus years. “It takes a team-focused culture to do well there. It’s about respect for your teammates and the sport.”
Making track a priority for gifted athletes whose No. 1 sport is something else is also a keen skill for both men. There’s no shortage of soccer players, football stars or basketball standouts on the Tanner or Eagle track squads who might think they’re only running to stay in shape for their “real” sport. Once Lankow or Braz work their magic, however, all that changes.
“I was skeptical when I started, and (Lankow) gave me that love and passion for the sport quickly,” Bezanson said.
Braz and Lankow both have natural connections to their distance teams, but have also mastered teaching the technical pieces of other events.
Both would tell you they have incredible coaching staffs that help them do so. Yet convincing athletes to try a new event like the hurdles or high jump and then tweaking form for maximum performance is among their strengths as head coaches.
“I’m learning all these events for the decathlon. It was an endeavor. Coach Lankow made it way easier,” said Bezanson. “It seemed that every time we tackled a new event, he already knew everything there was needed to know. His approach helped me believe that earning All American was a possibility.”
Zen-like ability
Setting new goals and knocking them down are always a big part of the track lexicon. Lankow and Braz have turned it into a science.
“He taught me to have faith and believe in myself. Before a season he’ll say ‘when you reach this mark’ and it’ll be some crazy mark I don’t think I’ll ever hit, but the way he says it gives you the sense it is possible,” Aliberti said.
“Coach Lankow is the definition of a positive mindset, and it’s infectious to those around him.”
Identifying an athlete’s best possible event is a lot harder than it looks. Braz, in particular, has a Zen-like ability to see the future with a young runner and can often design a program that sees them shift events over the course of their careers to hit a peak as a senior, then again in college.
“He’s got a brilliant long view of the entire sport,” said Smith. “The kids are in the moment’ they can’t have that long term vision, and he’s the best at it. He’s looking to prepare kids not for a dual meet, but to hit their highest level across an entire season or even 2-3 seasons.”
The winning follows. Few can recall the last time the Prep lost a dual meet, and the program has consistently been a top finisher at the state and All-State meets; distance ace Nathan Lopez was MSTCA Runner of the Year as well as Gatorade Massachusetts Runner of the Year.
The Tanner girls were runners-up at the All-State meet this past spring with a litany of champs such as Savanna Vargas, Lindsay Wilson and Aaliyah Callahan among others. There’s strategy involved in scoring points at those big, carnival-like meets.
“Managing kids in a competitive environment isn’t as easy as it looks,” said Smith. “You have to make decisions, sometimes quickly. It’s a monumental task that takes a lot of organization.”