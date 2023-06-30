Every now and then, Mike Levine will hear someone throw out the old trope that Legion baseball is dead and it’s all about travel ball these days.
Levine and his Beverly/Salem Post 331 program have been proving otherwise for years. This weekend, they’re hosting a big event in Beverly with teams from around the North Shore and the country to continue spreading that message.
The Bill Lowd/Doc Ryan Legion Baseball Invitational begins Friday and has games all throughout Saturday and Sunday at both Brother Roberts Diamond at Beverly High and nearby Cooney Field.
In addition to Post 331, District 8 rivals Peabody/Middleton and Marblehead Swampscott will be taking part along with Massachusetts powers Leominster, Milford and Shrewsbury plus squads from Maryland and Colorado.
“We wanted to bring some different Legion teams together and it wound up evolving into a tournament,” Levine said. “I connected with Shrewsbury, and they brought in Leominster and Milford. Then the Maryland team is one we met when we were at the World Series a couple years ago and became friendly with.
“The July 4th weekend works out really well because it’s a great chance for people to combine baseball with travelling and vacations.”
Each of the eight teams has one game Friday with simultaneous action at BHS and Cooney at both 1 p.m. and 3:30. Saturday, games begin at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 3:30 and 6 at both locations, and Sunday’s times are 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. It’s a round robin format that will give the players plenty of innings to hone their skills and show off for fans and scouts alike.
“We’ve invited some college coaches and heard from a few that they’ll be there,” said Levine. “It’s a big thing for our program and we hope for Legion in general. It’s a great opportunity to kids to be able to stay local and still have a chance to get seen to play at the next level for a fraction of what other programs might cost.”
Senior Legion baseball is a 19-and-under level, so many of the teams have current college baseball players and recent high school graduates. Beverly/Salem, for example, has Sam Armbruster of Suffolk; the Peabody/Middleton squad features Justin Powers and Michael Krouse of Colby-Sawyer and Joey Raymond of UMass Dartmouth. Shrewsbury’s roster features a player from Endicott College’s recent NCAA Division 3 World Series run.
Potential college recruits getting to hone their craft with and against kids already playing college ball is a big plus.
“We’re trying to offer more exposure,” said Levine, whose team includes players from Salem, Beverly and Danvers. “Right now, we have 36 kids in the program with 18 in the seniors and 18 on the juniors, which is 17-U. There are varsity players on the junior team, which has grown as a really impressive rate. We’re getting more and more interest.”
Synonymous with baseball
There aren’t many names in Beverly and Salem that are more synonymous with baseball than Bill Lowd and Doc Ryan. Especially Legion baseball.
Lowd ran the Beverly program for many years before going over to the Little League ranks and was Levine’s coach in 1977, ‘78 and ‘79. Levine has tried to model his program after Lowd’s, adding a strength and conditioning component and running winter clinics similar to those Lowd made famous and fun on Sunday morning at Beverly High’s Henry Cabot Lodge Fieldhouse.
His influence was so large that when Post 331 got Northeast championship rings in 2021, Levine made sure one went to Lowd.
“He’s been so involved with baseball in the city of Beverly for so many years,” Levine said of Lowd. “Just like him, my aim is to do what’s best for the local baseball players and help them to play at a higher level.”
Ryan, who passed away in 2014, ran Salem’s Post 23 baseball team for more than 40 years. Russ Steeves, the current Peabody/Middleton coach, played for Ryan and was honored to have the chance to play in a tournament with the Ryan name on it. One of Ryan’s grandsons, Rocco, is a rising junior at Salem High who plays for Post 331 and will be on the diamond as well.
“Doc was such a big proponent of Legion baseball. These were the perfect guys to name this tournament after,” Levine said.
Post 331 and Peabody/Middleton are near the top of the District 8 standings along with Lowell; the two programs tied each other on Wednesday night.
Beverly/Salem is hoping it make it three straight District crowns and both teams look to have the talent to make potential runs in the state playoffs. Showcases and tournaments have become a bigger part of the Legion game in recent years: Beverly/Salem played in one out at Holy Cross last weekend and Marblehead/Swampscott took part in one up at Old Orchard Beach, Maine.
This weekend’s Lowd/Ryan Invitational should put another positive spotlight on the resurgence of Legion ball in the area.
“We’ve made some really big headway in showing how competitive we are. These are true all-star teams,” said Levine. “They’re not only good players, but good kids who show up and give 100 percent effort.”