NORTH BILLERICA — Sometimes, you simply just get beat by a better team.
That’s what happened to the Swampscott hockey squad Thursday night at the Chelmsford Forum, where after scoring a pair of playoff upsets in the first two rounds of the Division 3 North tournament, they ran into a buzzsaw from Lowell High and had their season come to an end after a 4-0 loss.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if they won the whole thing,” said veteran Big Blue coach Gino Faia, whose 13th seeded team finished up at 11-12. “They’re big, they’re fast, they’re physical and they’re deep. It was just too much to overcome.”
The setback marked the end of the careers of Swampscott’s four seniors: defenseman Tyler Seller and captains Drew Olivieri and Conor Donovan up front as well as blue liner Chris Barnes.
“They’ve done so much for the program,” said Faia. “We’ll miss them for sure. We’re proud of the way they represented us.”
Donovan finished his senior season as the North Shore’s leading scorer this winter with 49 points (23 goals, 26 assists) and will graduate with 50-65-115 career totals. Olivieri had a stellar season of his own (22 goals, 23 assists) and wound up his SHS hockey career with 53-71-124 totals, good for fourth all-time in school scoring annals. His 74 assists are second only to Mike Johnson’s 76 as well.
“Especially the last two years, they were basically about 95 percent of our scoring,” Faia said of the two senior linemates. “What separates those guys is that they’re so unselfish. They don’t care who scores the goals or who gets the assists; it’s all about the team with those guys.”
Of the five teams that qualified for postseason play, Swampscott wound up with more wins (2) than the other four combined (1).
With depth, speed and a relentless forecheck, the Red Raiders (now 12-7-4) earned their third playoff shutout in as many games by scoring four minutes into Thursday’s contest and never taking their skates off the gas pedal until the final horn sounded. The line of senior captain Matt Asselin on the left wing, with freshman center Colin Pickett and senior right wing Owen Goulette, did most of the damage for the ninth-seeded Red Raiders by scoring three goals and adding four assists.
It was 1-0 Lowell after one period following an Asselin one-timer from the low slot. It was the first time Swampscott had trailed the entire postseason.
That lead grew to 3-0 by the second intermission as senior Brendan DeMarco scored a nearly identical goal 32 seconds into the middle stanza after burying a feed from sophomore B.J. Anderson, and another strike by Asselin nine minutes later.
Pickett capped off an impressive showing by his club by scoring on the power play with 3:14 left in regulation.
Not that Swampscott didn’t have its chances. Olivieri got ahold of a rolling puck deep in the Lowell zone late in the first period and let a shot go that keeper Jake Vieira (18 saves) denied. Freshman winger Ronan Locke had a great follow-up bid far post seconds later, but Vieira dove to make a glove save. A good bid in tight by Donovan was turned away in the second period, as was another Olivieri chance in the third after he got behind the Red Raiders’ defense.
Russo played well despite having heavy pressure around him most of the evening. His best save came in the third when he dove across his crease and stopped a Goulette one-time bid with his pads.
“I told the guys that I was proud of the way they played,” said Faia, who in addition to his returning varsity players will also be welcoming in a class of 10-11 freshmen next winter. “They had two playoff road wins and we couldn’t have asked for any more from these guys. They gave it everything they had.”
Lowell 4, Swampscott 0
Division 3 North semifinals
at Chelmsford Forum, North Billerica
Swampscott 0 0 0 — 0
Lowell 1 2 1 — 4
First period: L, Owen Goulette (Mike Pickett, Matt Asselin), 4:03.
Second period: L, Brendan DeMarco (B.J. Anderson), :32; L, Asselin (Pickett), 9:38.
Third period: L, Pickett (DeMarco), ppg, 11:46.
Saves: S, Jack Russo 34; L, Jake Vieira 18.
Records: S, 11-12; L, 12-7-4.
