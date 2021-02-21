Lucas, Peabody boys hold off Danvers 

Sunday morning's Northeastern Conference boys hoops showdown between Peabody and Danvers provided one last rivalry clash to wrap up one of the strangest and most challenging campaigns in recent memory.
What looked like it might be a blowout early on turned into a thrilling, down-to-the-wire affair between the two foes, with host Peabody ultimately coming out on top 59-53.
The Tanners led by as many as 20 points, but Danvers turned it up a notch down the stretch and cut it to as little as three in crunch time. Peabody senior Drew Lucas then canned a monumental triple late in regulation to double the lead and Peabody hung on from there to conclude the year with a solid 8-4 record.
"To finish at 8-4 in a strange, shortened season, I'm just very pleased with the way these guys handled themselves," said Peabody head coach Thad Broughton. "We had a tight knit team, played a mix of young and older guys and the chemistry was just fantastic from Day 1."
Peabody jumped out to leads of three and 13 after one and two quarters, and led by nearly 20 (47-28) heading into the fourth. That's when Danvers flipped the switch and clawed their way back.
The Falcons used a 1-2-1-1 press to generate steals and subsequent fast break hoops, with Jared Berry and Daury Margarin (10 fourth quarter points apiece) both providing a string of explosive offense. Berry, the team's leading scorer all year, finished with a game-high 23 points to go with eight rebounds while Margarin had a double-double with 16 points and 10 boards.
The duo scored all but five of the Falcons' 25 fourth quarter points, but it was Lucas' backbreaking three with under three minutes to play that really swung that momentum back in Peabody's favor.
"We got off to a slow start and Peabody played really good defense in the first half," said Danvers' head coach Chris Timson. "We were able to get some momentum back after the half, got some pressure on them and got back into the game with our defense. We got within 3 (50-47) but Drew Lucas' three really killed the momentum for us."
The versatile Lucas turned in another strong overall game with 11 points and eight rebounds, but it was truly a team victory for the Tanners. Shea Lynch added 11 points, Nick Soper had 10 and freshman Raphel Laurent had seven to round out the balanced scoring attack. Another freshman, AJ Forte, also had six points, four rebounds and four steals.
"We got contributions from a number of guys today and we were really able spread the scoring around which helped us," said Broughton.
On the other side, Timson also highlighted the play of Andrew Metivier, who didn't score in the game but turned in some terrific defense, especially down the stretch. Drew Grey did the same, helping the Falcons shrink the lead with his tenacity on the defensive end.
"Those guys both played great and really did all the stuff that doesn't show up in the box score," said Timson. "They were both a huge spark."
Peabody 59, Danvers 53
at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School
P 13 19 15 12 — 59
D 10 9 9 25 — 53
Peabody: Raphel Laurent 2-1-7, Drew Lucas 4-1-11, AJ Forte 2-0-6, Nick Soper 3-3-10, Danny Barrett 2-1-5, Jose Zaiter 0-2-2, Shea Lynch 2-5-11, Nick Vecchio 2-0-5, Alex Rice 1-0-2. Totals: 18-13-59.
Danvers: Jared Berry 9-5-23, Daury Margarin 8-0-16, Andrew Metivier 0-0-0, Colin Kelter 2-1-6, Drew Gray 2-0-4, Aris Xerras 2-0-4, Adam Akerman 0-0-0. Totals: 23-6-53.
Halftime: 32-19, Peabody
3-pointers: P, Laurent 2, Lucas 2, Lynch 2, Soper, Vecchio; D, Kelter.
Records: P 8-4; D 5-10.