QB Shea Lynch and his Peabody High teammates had a week to let the emotions of being knocked out of the Division 2 state playoff simmer. Friday night, they took their frustrations out on the scoreboard at Westford Academy's Trustees Field.
A record breaking performance that saw Lynch throw for 453 yards with seven touchdown passes carried the Tanners by the Grey Ghosts, 53-32, in a wild non-playoff game in the misty rain.
"453? That might be a record that stands for a while," head coach Mark Bettencourt said after his team improved to 9-1 and also broke the 26-year-old school record for points in a season with 390.
"These guys were really mad that they lost (to Bishop Feehan) last week. You could sense it in practice. By Tuesday they were like 'let's get in a game and show what we're really about.' They let off some steam."
Three different receivers went over 100 yards in the game: Eli Batista had 189 to up his North Shore best yardage total to 920. Alan Paulino had 100 and two touchdowns on three snags and senior Colin Ridley had 121 yards with a career best three touchdowns on grabs of 16, 36 and 16 yards.
"Shea's scrambling to his right, throws totally across his body to Ridley. It was like holy moly," Bettencourt said. "I couldn't believe he threw it that far from where he was. It was a slingshot right on the money."
Peabody's biggest lead of the night was 39-11 at halftime after Paulino took an interception back 105 yards for a second quarter touchdown. He caught the ball five yard deep in his own end zone, eluded a tackler at the goal line and raced up the sideline untouched.
Westford Academy (6-4) continued to push the Tanner defense, which got another turnover when sophomore Jimmy Festa grabbed his first career interception. The Ghosts had a 14-7 edge in the third quarter to close the gap and even had an early 8-7 lead.
"They're the champions of the Dual County (Large). We couldn't afford to lose focus," said Bettencourt. "They threated us, defensively, a lot and we had the put the ball in Shea's hands."
Paulino caught the first two TDs on grabs of 53 and 1-yard (his own 46 yard catch set up that score). Batista had TD's of 76 and 56 yards and Danny Barrett also caught four passes for 37 yards.
Lynch completed 20-of-28 passes and now has 74 career touchdown passes — one away from tying Swampscott's Kyle Beatrice as the all-time leader in the Northeastern Conference.