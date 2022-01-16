SOUTH HAMILTON -- Captain Michael Lynch scored a pair of goals and fellow senior Matt Cusolito stopped all 28 shots that came his way as the Pingree boys hockey team blanked visiting Middlesex, 2-0, Saturday night at the Johnson Rink.
Playing for the third time in four nights, the Highlanders (now 4-8-1) played smothering defense in front of Cusolito, led by senior defensemen Bryce Bedard and alternate captains Cody Plaza of Danvers and Tommy Tavenner.
"We played really well in all three zones," head coach Dan Gordon said. "We got a couple of timely goals from Mike, took care of business in our own end and were able to get production from all four lines we rolled as well as our six defensemen."
Lynch got the hosts on the board in the first period, converting a pass from classmate Jack Berube for a 1-0 lead. He doubled in four minutes into the middle stanza, with linemates Ryan Kavanaugh and Max Guertin assisting.
It completed a stretch that saw Pingree return from a three-and-a-half week holiday break with a road loss at North Yarmouth Academy Wednesday (5-1), a home tie with Vermont Academy Friday (2-2), and Saturday's victory.
"It's a good sign to see us getting better and improving," said Gordon, whose team is back at it Wednesday against Holt Conference rival Portsmouth Abbey on the road.