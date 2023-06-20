The North Shore was well represented in last week’s 45th Shiner’s All-Star Football Classic played at Bentley, won by the North side 17-14 on a last second field goal booted by Andover’s Andrew Wetterwald.
Peabody High QB Shea Lynch helped set up that game-winner, directing the North from its own 40-yard line into field goal range with only 30 seconds to work with. Lynch was chosen as the North’s Offensive MVP for his efforts, which included more than 140 passing yards and a first-half touchdown pass to another North Shore staple: tight end Tyler McMahon of Masconomet.
St. John’s Prep running back Carson Browne was voted the North’s 12th man award winner.
Masconomet’s Gavin Monagle was head coach of the North and helped the squad to victory. It was a fourth down play when Lynch found McMahon for a 20-yard score and a 6-0 lead in the second quarter; the Merrimack bound tight end bowled over a couple of would-be tacklers and into the end zone.
Lynch also had a few nice hook-ups to his Peabody and future Endicott teammate Danny Barrett on that drive. Also suiting up for the North from the area was Will Shannon of Masconomet, in addition to St. John’s Prep defensive end Mikey Nabbout, who’s pass deflection on fourth down with 30 seconds to play in a tie game got the ball into Lynch’s hands for the game-winning drive.
St. John’s Prep corner Santi Quiceno, Danvers’ Aris Xerras, Ipswich’s Henry Wright, Bishop Fenwick’s Michael Defelice and Essex Tech’s Trevor O’Neil were also North all-stars. Proceeds from the game benefit the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children.
— Matt Williams