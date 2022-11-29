Record setting Peabody High quarterback Shea Lynch, who broke his own school marks this season by throwing for 2,564 yards and 36 touchdowns, has been selected as Most Valuable Player of the Northeastern Conference.
Lynch, who helped spearhead a Tanners' offense that smashed the school record for points scored (438), fired four touchdown passes on Thanksgiving morning against Saugus to become the NEC's all-time leader in TD passes with 78.
His head coach, Mark Bettencourt, was chosen as the NEC Football Coach of the Year. He guided Peabody to a 10-1 mark — its best mark in 28 years and the seventh PVMHS squad to win 10 or more games in a season — and saw his club outscore its foes by a combined 289-point margin.
In all, 48 players were chosen NEC All-Conference — 24 from the NEC Dunn Division, and another two dozen from the NEC Lynch — as well as 10 all-stars from each of the two divisions.
Peabody, winners of the NEC Lynch and the only team to finish unbeaten in NEC competition, had six players join Lynch on the All-Conference team. They were seniors Danny Barrett (WR), Alan Paulino (RB/WR/CB), Jose Lendor (DT/DE), and Will Pinto (RB/DT/DE); junior Eli Batista (WR/FS/PR/KR); and sophomore Jimmy Festa (OG/MLB).
Marblehead, champions of the NEC Dunn Division once again, had seven players picked for the All-Conference team: seniors Connor Cronin (Slot/SS), Jack Aneshansley (OG/DT), Shane Keough (TE), and Eddie Johns (TB/CB); as well as juniors Miles O'Neill (QB), Chris DeWitt (TE/OLB), and Christian Pacheco (OT/MLB).
Masconomet also earned seven All-Conference choices in seniors Tyler McMahon (TE/DE), Will Mitchell (LB), Dan Bandar (OL/DL), Matt Richardson (QB/DB), Will Shannon (RB/DB) and Owen Barrett (SE/RB/DB), as well as junior Sam Nadworny (RB/SE/LB).
Danvers was represented by five of its players: seniors Aris Xerras (TE/DE), Colin Mugaga (OG/DT), and Reagan Little (S), plus juniors Owen Gasinowski (RB/WR/S) and Kevin Burke (TE/OLB).
Swampscott saw Jason Codispoti (RB/DB), Chris Ferragamo (WR), AND Elijah Burns (WR), all seniors, get chosen.
Beverly's All-Conference picks were senior Matt Sopp (WR/OLB) and junior Ben Hering (LB).
Back in the NEC Lynch Division, Salem had five players earn All-Conference accolades: senior Alex Rodriguez (OL/DL), juniors Albert Pujols (WR/DB), Devante Ozuna (TB/MLB), and Corey Grimes (QB/LB/KR/PR), plus sophomore Quinn Rocco Ryan (WR/DB).
The remainder of the NEC Lynch All-Conference picks were senior Welvis Acosta (RB/LB), juniors Rob Noonan (QB/LB), Alessio Marcoccio (DL), George Galuris (RB/DB) and Ryan Harris (RB), and sophomore Nick Cappuccio (RB/DB), of Winthrop; seniors Frank Desisto (RB), Christian Howell (OL/DL) and Caleb DeCoste (RB/WR), and junior Kayden Souza (MLB), all of Gloucester; and juniors Isaiah Rodriguez (WR), Braden Fatella (LB), and Tommy DeSimone (RB/LB) of Saugus.
The NEC Dunn all-stars were seniors Aidan Tardie (MLB) and Sam Annese (OL/DE) plus junior Jake Scogland (OG/C/DE) of Marblehead; senior Max Conley (LB) and junior Jacob Miller (OL) of Masconomet; juniors Adam Guzofski (OT) and Logan Metivier (OLB) of Danvers; senior Logan Petrosino (RB/QB/CB) and junior Jacob Plakans (OL/DL) of Beverly; and senior Ethan Gee (OL/DL) of Swampscott.
Chosen as all-stars from the NEC Lynch were senior Colin Ridley (WR), junior Dominic Scalese (K/P), and sophomore Alex Jackson (OT/DT), all of Peabody; juniors Alfred Ferrioli (OL/DL) and Shane Field (RB/LB) of Salem; senior Daniel Guauque (OL/DT) and junior Donnovan Cassidy (OT/LB) of Winthrop; senior Nick Carey (QB/DB) and junior Michael Toppan (OL/DL) of Gloucester; and senior Josh Osawe (WR) of Saugus.