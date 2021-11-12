PEABODY — Believe it not, the biggest play call of the game wasn't even in the Peabody High playbook a week ago.
Trailing by six and needing to go 73 yards with 3:54 on the clock, the Tanners dialed up a look that saw Eli Batista fake a screen on the wide sideline and then scoot inside while the blocks set up for a tunnel screen. The result was a 43-yard gain up the middle that set up the go-ahead touchdown in a 28-20 win over Lynn Classical Friday night at Coley Lee Field.
"We put that in on Wednesday, up on that baseball field," said junior QB Shea Lynch, who led the comeback effort with 242 yards passing and four total touchdowns. "At practice, someone said this play will come back and save us, and it did. I have to give it up to Eli, he's so fast and that play was perfect execution."
After scrambling for 24 yards, Lynch hit Colin Ridley for a 6-yard TD pass to tie the game with 2:30 to play. Dom Scalese's extra point gave Peabody (6-4) its first lead at 21-20 but the Rams (4-6) had time to get back on top.
Pressure up the middle from captain Peter Gardikas forced an errant pass that was picked off by Peabody senior Michael Perez and returned 45 yards down to the goal line with 97 seconds left.
Lynch ran a 5-yard bootleg for another score to ensure Peabody came away with its fifth straight win.
"We had to smarten up," said Perez, who had two interceptions in the game. His first came near his own end zone as time expired in the first half and prevented the Rams from adding to a surprising 14-0 lead.
"We talked about it at halftime. We weren't playing disciplined football. We were playing their game, not our game, and we had to get back to the basics that we practice."
The Rams completely controlled the tempo in that first half, running 30 plays to only 12 for Peabody. A 50-yard fumble return by Yoel Sosa opened the scoring and Classical recovered the ensuing kickoff to get back-to-back possessions. They cashed in for a two score lead and Rams QB Brian Vaughn (179 yards rushing) gave them all sorts of trouble between the tackles.
It seemed as though the Tanners might come unraveled in a game that saw a combined 18 assessed penalties. A flag wiped out an interception by senior Jovante Dailey and gave the Rams a chance to extend the lead, but Perez' pick kept it 14-0 at the break, the first time Peabody failed to score in the first half all season.
"At halftime I said, 'Look at the scoreboard. That 0 next to Peabody? That's not going to last'," said Tanner head coach Mark Bettencourt. "If we believe in what we've done all year, we're going to score some points."
Embracing the short passing game, the Tanners got going. Lynch, who went over 2,000 yards passing on the season, completed 23-of-31, frequently targeting Batista (9 catches, 91 yards), Danny Barrett (5 catches, 40 yards) and Dailey (3 catches, 39 yards), all three of whom have now broken Peabody's single season record for receptions.
A 14-yard scoring strike to Dailey got Peabody on the board with 4:57 left in the third. Classical went for it on fourth down near midfield and was stopped, setting up a 9-yard scoring strike to Batista to knot the score.
"Eli barely came off the field," said Bettencourt, pointing out that his budding sophomore superstar spied Classical's QB in the second half. "He just keeps going and going."
Vaughn answered by breaking free for a 61-yard touchdown that saw several broken tackles to give the Rams the lead back with 11:46 to play. The Tanners were then forced to punt, but got it back when captain Jordan Tompkins knocked down a fourth down pass with 3:54 to play.
"The defense got the ball back for us and that really set the tone for those last four minutes," said Lynch, who wasn't sacked and led Peabody in rushing on the day. "The offensive line had a great game, too."
Giovanni Guglielmo had a pair of sacks for Peabody and snuffed out a sweep for loss of seven on Classical's final possession. Not to be overlooked was Scalese, the sophomore who made all four extra points, provided the late go ahead kick and is now 39-for-40 on the season.
"Dom embraces those moments," said Bettencourt. "There's no deer in the headlights with him."
Now winners of five straight and Northeastern Conference Lynch Division champions, Peabody swept its two consolation games and can match the team's longest win streak since 2004 with a Thanksgiving win over Saugus. They've also got an outside chance at the school record for points in a season, needing 49.
"We're not done yet," Perez said.
Peabody 28, Lynn Classical 20
at Coley Lee Field, Peabody
Lynn Classical (4-6);8;6;0;6;20
Peabody (6-4);0;0;14;14;28
Scoring summary
LC - Yoel Sosa 50 fumble return (Darren Omoregie rush)
LC - Marquese Avery 25 run (pass failed)
P - Jovante Dailey 14 pass from Shea Lynch (Dom Scalese kick)
P - Eli Batista 9 pass from Lynch (Scalese kick)
LC - Brian Vaughn 61 run (rush failed)
P - Colin Ridley 6 pass from Lynch (Scalese kick)
P - Lynch 5 run (Scalese kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Lynn Classical — Brian Vaughn 21-179, Marquese Avery 13-85, Mohammed Dale 4-7 ; Peabody — Shea Lynch 4-38, Alan Paulino 2-5, Daviel Canela 4-1, Derek Patturelli 1-0, Jordan Tompkins 1-0.
PASSING: Lynn Classical — Vaughn 9-18-54-0-2 ; Peabody — Lynch 23-31-242-3-0.
RECEIVING: Lynn Classical — Darren Omoregie 4-33, Kyle Durant 2-15, Avery 1-4, Dale 2-2 ; Peabody — Eli Batista 9-91, Danny Barrett 5-40, Jovante Dailey 3-39, Colin Ridley 3-29, Michael Perez 1-13, Canela 1-4, Paulino 1-0.