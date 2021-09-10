REVERE — The jersey numbers may be a little bit different, but the connection between Peabody High QB Shea Lynch and classmate Danny Barrett is the same as it's always been.
The Tanner duo hooked up for three touchdowns Friday night to push their football team by host Revere, 28-7, at Harry Della Russo Stadium. Lynch, a junior captain now wearing No. 7, had a career-best four touchdown passes and tossed 186 of his 254 yards to Barrett, who's switched to No. 11 this season.
Is that supposed to be some sort of play on the "7-11 is always open" made popular by the Pittsburgh Steelers? They won't say. Lynch and Barrett just want to win as many high school football games as they game.
"That's my best friend and he puts the ball right on the money every time," said Barrett, whose 186 yards were the most in a game by a Peabody player since Jason Feldberg's school record 195 in the 1994 Division 1 Super Bowl.
It was a straight go-route for 65-yards over the top from Lynch to Barrett that opened the scoring in the first quarter Friday. Following an interception by senior Michael Perez, Lynch hit Barrett again from 18-yards away for a 14-0 lead as the Tanners (1-0) won in Revere for the first time since 2017.
"It was a breakout game for Danny. The plays he made are a tribute to the work he put in all summer. He's got great hands and he knows how to get open. You saw he's worked on some moves and he's worked on his break away speed," said Peabody head coach Mark Bettencourt.
Revere (0-1) had won 13 of its last 15 games coming in and tested Peabody's defense in the early going. The Tanner front was up to the task with some aggressive stops made by Giovanni Guglielmo, Peter Gardikas and Raf Casiano; Linebackers Will Pinto and Perez made some stout tackles and freshman Jimmy Festa also got some run at middle 'backer.
Peabody wasn't without its share of mistakes. The Tanners failed to get points on an interception by junior safety Vinny O'Hara, had a punt blocked that could've led to Revere points at the end of the first half, missed a field goal after failing to score inside the 5-yard line in the third and generally didn't run the ball very well (22 net yards on 19 tries).
"There was some confusion that we need to clean up," said Bettencourt, whose team was also stopped in fourth down tries on its first two drives. "That was about trying to give confidence to the offensive line. We're trying to turn them from five fingers into one fist."
Defensive stands by Peabody made sure those missed punches on offense didn't lead to a Patriot KO. Revere's Davi Barreto ran hard all night and had 138 yards on 28 totes, doing a lot of damage after halftime and making it a 21-7 game with 10:20 to play after an 80-yard drive.
"Our defensive line came our very aggressive and Revere adjusted to that," Bettencourt said. "Coach (Lou) Cicatelli is one of the best around. Over the course of a game, he's going to find something that works and in the third quarter he did."
Lynch and Barrett were back at it to put the game away, however. Barrett turned a 12-yard curl into a 70-yard touchdown to make sure Peabody won its sixth straight going back to Fall 2.
"It felt great to be back out there," said Barrett, who missed the second half of the Fall 2 season with a broken wrist. "We knew we'd be throwing the ball a good amount so there'd be a lot of opportunities out there. I made them count."
Sophomore Eli Batista had Peabody's other score, a 24-yard over the shoulder grab in the third quarter. That score was set up by Daviel Canela recovering a Revere fumble on the opening kick of the second half as Peabody's lead ballooned to 21-0. Colin Ridley also had three grabs for 27 yards and Lynch completed passes to six receivers while only being sacked once.
Guglielmo had a sack and two tackles for loss defensively and Gardikas had 1 1/2 tackles-for-loss.
Peabody 28, Revere 7
at Harry Della Russo Stadium, Revere
Peabody (1-0) 7 7 7 7 28
Revere (0-1) 0 0 0 7 7
Scoring summary
P- Danny Barrett 65 pass from Shea Lynch (Dom Scallese kick)
P- Barrett 18 pass from Lynch (Scallese kick)
P- Eli Batista 24 pass from Lynch (Scallese kick)
R- Davi Barreto 3 run (Wilmer Rodriguez kick)
P- Barrett 70 pass from Lynch (Scallese kick)
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Revere - Davi Barreto 28-138, Wilmer Rodriguez 2-8, Mark Galvez 2-4, Anwar Marbouh 3-(-8); Peabody - Daviel Canela 6-16, Shea Lynch 4-7, Justin Franco 1-1, Jordan Tompkins 5-(-6).
PASSING: Revere: Marbouh 3-8-64-0-0; Peabody - Lynch 12-22-254-4-0.
RECEIVING: Revere: Galvez 1-28, Sylis Davis 2-23; Peabody - Danny Barrett 5-186, Colin Ridley 3-27, Eli Batista 1-24, Franco 1-6, Jovante Dailey 1-7, Dylan Preira 1-4.