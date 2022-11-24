The Essex Tech football team finished their campaign on a high note Thanksgiving morning.
After falling to Northeast Tech just two weeks ago, the Hawks came out swinging at home against the same opponent on Thursday, picking up a 27-18 win.
Senior Harry Lynch ran for 117 yards, including a 50-yard touchdown scamper to lead the charge.
“Harry Lynch was the star of the game for us,” said Essex Tech head coach Dan Connors, his team finishing the year at 6-5. “His obvious rushing numbers kept Northeast off balance and the sticks moving. On defense, he spent a lot of time in the Northeast backfield making big stops.”
Lynch’s big day helped the Hawks establish the run early as they seized a 17-6 advantage after just one quarter of play. The lead increased to 24-6 by halftime, and a pair of Northeast touchdowns after the break wasn’t enough to change the outcome.
Freshman quarterback Jacoby Casinelli-Tarasuik was quite impressive for Essex Tech as well, going for 70 yards and two scores on the ground (from 10 and 8 yards out, respectively) while throwing a 40-yard touchdown pass to senior wideout Colin Holden.
“Jacoby’s first TD was a scramble after going through every read,” added Connors. “Great poise and finish by the young QB.”
Connors also singled out the play of Josh Heath at linebacker in the win.
