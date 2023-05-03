Nick Maccario continues to prove himself as an elite amateur golfer.
Holding a full-time job in the workforce, the St. John’s Prep graduate doesn’t always have a club in his hand like so many other individuals in his position. But every time he does take to the course he impresses with his towering tee shots, textbook ball striking and stellar short game.
This year, he feels like his game has never been better.
Recently competing in an 18-hole local qualifier for this year’s U.S. Open, Maccario fired a 1-under par 70 at Shorehaven Golf Club in Norwell, Conn. to advance to the final qualifier early next month. It’s the second straight year that he’s earned a spot in that final stage.
“After getting to the final qualifier last year it was like, ‘OK, this is really cool,’” said Maccario. “It was like, I have a half-percent or a one percent chance of actually moving on, so to do that was a big deal. This year I just said I’m going to try to qualify and if I don’t make the final qualifying, this will be last one.’”
Maccario isn’t lying. The chances of actually advancing through the local qualifying stage are astronomically low.
A total of 9,693 players across the country compete for just 530 spots. In Maccario’s particular qualifier, he was vying for one of five spots in a 90-player field.
Heading into his final hole of the day, Maccario sat at even par. He figured he might move on with one more par, but a birdie on 18 would comfortably send him through.
So Maccario blasted a drive down the middle of the fairway, stuck his wedge approach to about 6 feet and drained the birdie putt to wrap things up. He finished in a three-way tie for second place, avoiding a playoff for the final spot.
Maccario had the luxury of playing a practice round at the foreign course with his coworker, Dave Harvey, who’s a member at Shorehaven — something that certainly came into play down the stretch.
“It got a little bit windy in the middle of the round, and the 18th hole played downwind in practice and I hit a 3-iron off the tee,” explained Maccario. “But in the real round it was dead into the wind, and it’s kind of a tight tee shot. So I said to Dave who was caddying for me, ‘let’s hit driver’.
“Turns out I hit my best drive of the day,” he continued. “Then I had a wedge from 115 yards out, put it to 6 feet and made the putt to avoid the playoff. That was really big.”
Due to the conditions and his overall unfamiliarity with the course, Maccario says he took a conservative yet sometimes aggressive approach. Playing his qualifier here in New England also gave him a boost, as he avoided some of the unknown factors that come with spring and summer golf in the south.
“It was better playing up north vs. last year playing down south because you have some environmental things that you’re not totally accustomed to,” he said. “Just the humidity and heat in June compared to here, as well as the different types of grasses and whatnot. So being up here was definitely helpful.”
Among his other impressive shots, Maccario drained a 25-foot birdie putt on No. 12 to really gain some momentum. He now moves on to the 36-hole final qualifier beginning on June 5, and will have his pick of the litter in terms of which course he chooses.
As it stands, he’s leaning towards teeing it up at Canoe Brook Country Club in Summit, N.J.
“I’ve had a few friends that play there and I reached out to (professional golfer) Rob Oppenheim because he’s played there as well. Just trying to poke his brain a bit and hopefully get out there for a practice round,” said Maccario. “From what I’ve been told it’s a relatively straightforward course, but sometimes ignorance is bliss.”
Maccario will likely be vying for one of the top 4-6 spots in the field. If he can do that, he’ll compete in his first-ever U.S. Open this June at Los Angeles Country Club.
“Anytime you can play a USGA event it’s important,” said Maccario. “To be able to play in a national Open like that would be pretty insane and I think just knowing that other people that are close to me have played it and have accomplished that feat means that it is possible.
“If I do make it, I already told my boss I probably won’t show up to work for about a month,” he said with a laugh.
You can track Maccario’s status at next month’s qualifier on USOpen.com.
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.