Former St. John’s Prep standout Nick Maccario qualified for the match-play field of 64, out of 200 golfers, Monday at the rain- and fog-delayed U.S. Mid-Amateur championship on Nantucket Island.
Maccario, the Dick Haskell/MassGolf Player of the Year in 2020, survived a 13-for-7 playoff for the final seven match-play slots with a par on the first extra hole after he shot 71-71-142 for the 36-hole stroke play portion of the event.
He was taking on Daniel Campbell, of Bellingham, Wash., the No. 6 qualifier.
Turner Hill’s Kyle Vincze, the other entrant with North Shore ties, missed the cut with 74-73-147.