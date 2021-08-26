Just three holes into their U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Qualifier at GreatHorse earlier this week, partners Nick Maccario and Mike Calef were already sitting pretty.
The duo began the day with three straight birdies on their way to a 10-under par, first-place finish and a return to the Championship Proper in the process.
“It’s funny because we both hit one off the first tee and Mike hits it a little left and has a tough lie in the rough. Then he almost hits it in the pond,” recalled Maccario, a former St. John’s Prep star who’s been wreaking havoc on the amateur golf circuit for a number of years now.
“I’m in the fairway and I hit it to about three or four feet so I’m thinking, ‘OK, we got a good chance here (at birdie).’ But (Mike) chips in from this horrific lie and I was like, “Oh, OK cool. I don’t even have to putt.’”
On the second and third holes, the good fortunes continued.
“I made a birdie on the second hole then on the third hole, a longer par 3 probably 225 (yards) or something around that, I had 35 feet off the green and total luck of the draw I canned it for birdie,” continued Maccario. “So it was really one of those things where it just happens and from there (Calef) picked me up and we were in a groove.”
After Calef dropped in a birdie on seven to get the pair to 4-under par, Maccario made a phenomenal eagle on the par 5 eighth to add some cushion heading into the turn. The latter then birdied Nos. 12, 14 and 16 as well, with Calef adding a birdie of his own on No. 13 to help secure the triumph.
In all, just the top four two-man tandems would punch their ticket to next year’s big event (scheduled for next May 14-18 at The Country Club of Birmingham in Alabama), and Maccario and Calef stood comfortably above the other three groups as the only team in the field to reach double figures under-par.
“After I made eagle on eight we were cruising and pinged and ponged on the back nine; it was great,” said Maccario, who stuck a 2-iron approach shot from about 240 yards on No. 8 before cashing in the short eagle try. “We were also playing with Matt Parziale and Herbie Aikens (two extremely talented and accomplished golfers in their own right) and they had gotten to within one behind us at one point and that gave us an extra jolt to kind of get back into it.”
With the victory, Maccario and Calef advanced to their second consecutive U.S. Amateur Four-Ball, having competed this past May and just missing the match play cut. Similar to many other U.S. Amateur events, the four-ball format calls for two days of stroke play before cuts are made. The top 32 teams (64 golfers) then move on to a win-or-go-home match play bracket to cap off a mentally and physically demanding week of golf.
“We missed the cut in May by what felt like a small margin but actually ended up being two or three strokes,” says Maccario. “It was a good experience and will definitely help us going into next year. Playing a top-tier tournament with a partner is very rare, so it’ll be another great opportunity for us.”
While Maccario has yet to have the chance to tee it up at next year’s host club, The Country Club of Birmingham, he’s familiar with the layout and is eager to put his game to the test. Maccario shines in ‘target golf’ scenarios where you’re forced to have pinpoint accuracy from the tee and fairways to succeed — something he fully expects to come into play next spring.
“Going forward it’s going to be one of those things where you know we’re going to look to contend and make match play; that’s always the goal and I think this golf course is set up pretty good for us,” said Maccario. “It doesn’t play overly long but it plays tough which suits our games so to speak. We’ll have to see how it goes.”
Maccario, the reigning Mass Golf Richard D. Haskell Player of the Year, will have plenty of time to continue fine tuning his game before next year’s marquee event. He’ll compete in the Massachusetts Mid-Amateur Championship in two weeks at Weston Golf Club, then the U.S. Mid-Amateur in Nantucket in late September as well.
“I’m looking to build off of this and start trending in the right direction,” he said.
Other duos to qualify at GreatHorse on Tuesday included Cameron Beshaw/Peter Tomlinson (-8), Travis and Evan Russell (-7) and Michael Mottola/Daniel Koerner (-7). The aforementioned Parziale and Aikens (-6) earned first alternate honors, while Swampscott brothers Aidan and Christian Emmerich (also -6) were named second alternates.
###
IN HIS BAG
*A look inside Nick Maccario’s golf bag*
Driver: Titleist TSi3
Woods: Titleist TS3 3-wood
Utility: Titleist 716 T-MB 3-iron and 2-iron
Irons: Titleist 620 MB (muscle back)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8 (46, 52 and 58 degree)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Circle T Newport Teryllium