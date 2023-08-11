To say that Mia Maccario has been around field hockey for her entire life, you have to understand that her mother, Maria, went into labor with her while helping to coach the Marblehead field hockey team.
It’s now come full circle for Maccario, who has been named the new varsity head coach for the Magicians’ field hockey program. She takes over for Linda Rice-Collins, who piloted the squad for the previous 45 seasons and won more than 300 games.
Maccario, who will turn 30 years old next month, has the benefit of having worked with almost all of her players previously as an assistant coach with Marblehead’s 7th and 8th grade middle school program since 2015.
“Having that pre-existing relationship with the girls already is nice. I’m lucky in that way,” said Maccario, who owns a holistic energy healing business, 4 Feathers Healing.
“I knew about this job being open, but wasn’t really considering it. It just sort of naturally and organically fell into place to the point where I said, ‘Yeah, let’s do this’,” added Maccario. “I’m really honored to be considered for the position.”
Maccario played field hockey, ice hockey and lacrosse growing up. She went to Marblehead High as a freshman (playing for Rice-Collins), transferred to St. Mary’s of Lynn, and eventually graduated along with her sister, Marisa, from Cushing Academy in Ashburnham in 2012. She played both field hockey and ice hockey there for the Penguins, but an injury following her senior season of ice hockey put an end to her athletic career. She went on to Salem State University, graduating in 2016.
She got into coaching after being asked by Tawny Callahan —a middle school teacher of hers who ran the Marblehead middle school field hockey program — if she’d like to help out.
Because of the large numbers in the program, they’d often have to split up into two teams, with one hitting the road for games and the other remaining back to practice, and the squads then alternating between games and practices.
Maccario found that she loved coaching.
“It was more enjoyable than I thought it would be,” said Maccario, who now lives in Beverly. “I loved that it was a way for me to stay connected to the game while learning and changing with it. I was helping to bring the sport to a new generation.”
Marblehead High athletic director Greg Ceglarski, who thanked Rice-Collins “for her time and energy given to the program during her tenure at MHS”, is confident the transition to Maccario will be smooth.
“She brings high energy and a deep passion for the sport, and we have no doubt she will find great success moving forward,” he said.
Maccario, whose family all has first names that begin with the letter ‘M’ (including her father and her brother, both named Michael), doesn’t plan on throwing a plethora of new strategies and concepts at her players. Rather, she’ll look to see what she has based on team drills, skills and how they fare in scrimmages.
“I want to be able to see my team and what they can bring and how I can capitalize on their strengths and how those will translate onto the field,” said Maccario, an assistant coach for the Lady Headers’ ice hockey team in 2018-19. “I have a few different ideas, but we’ll see how tryouts and preseason goes, what we have to work with and how to get the most from our talent.”
“We have 30 players in the program coming back and others coming into it for the first time, so if I can bring up their confidence level, get us to where we’re competing with the other strong teams in our league, and our players are having fun, we’ll be on the right path.”
