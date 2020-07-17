It's hard to believe that after 35 holes of golf in Friday's Massachusetts Amateur Championship, just one stroke separated finalists Nick Maccario and Matthew Organisak.
The two smooth swinging linksmen had already endured six rounds of golf in four days en route to the title bout, and had to be feeling that wear and tear on the legs as they came down the final stretch.
Maccario, who had trailed by as many as four holes with seven to play, clawed back into it with some gutsy shots on the final back nine, including an impressive birdie on 17 to send the match into a must-win final hole. If he could make some magic happen the match would be extended to a playoff hole.
Unfortunately, the former St. John's Prep star finally fell victim to the challenging conditions of the seaside Kittansett Club in Marion, managing only a bogey-6 on that 36th and final hole. Organisak calmly put the clash to rest with a par, becoming just the third lefty since 2000 to win the event. In doing so, he prevented Maccario from becoming the tournament's first victor representing Bradford Country Club.
"From seven through 17 (on the final 18 of the match) I played bogey free, 3-under par golf. Not much you can do to do better than that, it just goes back to that tough start," admitted Maccario, who struggled out of the gate in Round 2 on Friday, falling behind by four holes just six holes in after heading to the final 18 all square.
"I haven't been playing a whole lot of golf up to this point so I felt good about my game overall," he added. "I was really happy with the way I played and got a lot of help on the bag from (caddie) Mackenzie Murphy."
Maccario began the 36-hole marathon bright and early on Friday by falling behind two in as many holes to start. But the 28-year-old bounced right back with a trio of birdies to take a one hole lead after the front nine.
Organisak won two of the next seven holes before Maccario rolled in a key par putt on 18 to even the match heading into the afternoon round. Neither player managed particularly strong scorecards (77 for Organisak, 76 for Maccario) in said opening round, no thanks to the occasional rain and strong wind gusts.
"It was definitely a tough day to play golf," said Maccario. "The conditions were all over the place from no wind to probably 35 mile per hour wind, from drizzle to steady rain to no rain ... it was just a tough day to get a feel out there."
One area where the conditions made things especially challenging was the greens. All week the putting surfaces were firm yet true, allowing golfers to hit there approach and chip shots short of the flagstick and watch it roll on up. Friday, that wasn't necessarily the case.
"There were definitely a couple of pitch shots that were a little softer. Previously if you played to the front part of the green you'd get some good bounce but today they'd kind of just die," he added. "So that was definitely an adjustment but some shots it actually helped me, some I could've judged better."
Organisak opened the final round similar to the former, winning the first two holes as well as five and six to take a comfortable 4-up lead. But Maccario never wilted.
He won with a birdie on seven and a par on the tough par-3 eighth to cut the deficit in half before proceeding to take holes 12 and 13 as well. On 15 and 16, Maccario drained two key putts to halve the holes as Organisak was pressuring to end it then and there.
Organisak held a two hole lead going into 17, but Maccario stayed alive with a textbook birdie to force a do-or-die hole. All this came after the two players traded chip-ins on consecutive holes, Maccario's coming from the heavy rough to save par.
Needing to win the last hole to extend the match, Maccario took a birdie-or-bust approach on the tough par 5 18th.
"I had to make four at least," he said. "The wind was pretty hard off the right and I actually hit my drive probably better than I thought. But I got a tough break on the left side where my feet were just over the hazard (a narrow creak flanking the fairway) so I tried to play a somewhat acrobatic shot.
"I knew it was going to be tough the last couple holes but to make birdie on 17 into the wind felt good. My game's right there."
Standing awkwardly near that hazard and having to propel the ball out of the rough towards the green, Maccario missed his mark on his second shot on 18 and failed to get up and down for par. Organisak played it safe and rolled in his par putt to seal the victory.
Regardless of the outcome, it was a week to remember for Maccario, who was looking to become the second consecutive golfer from the North Shore to win the title after Swampscott's Steven DiLisio took it home last summer. Maccario will take a well deserved weekend of rest off before getting back to business at next week's New England Amateur Championship.
"It was a great week; I had people I haven't talked to in a while call or text me in the last couple days so that's been super nice," he said. "I played 144 holes this week which was clearly the most I've ever played in that span, so I won't even think about touching a club until Tuesday."
The 2020 New England Amateur will tee off Tuesday morning at Concord Country Club, with Organisak slated to join Maccario in the talented field once again.