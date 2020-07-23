Former St. John's Prep standout Nick Maccario withstood a 5-hour rain delay, a cancelled fourth and final round of play, and advanced to a three-hole playoff at Thursday's 91st annual New England Amateur golf championship.
But 16-year-old John Broderick prevented him from bringing the title home from Concord Country Club.
Broderick made par putts on his final two holes of regulation to force a playoff with Maccario, then won the title by canning a birdie on the second extra hole. Both finished with matching three-day scores of 206.
Both players scored par on the first playoff hole (No. 13), but Broderick carded a birdie 3 on the 14th hole, rolling in his putt for the victory.
For the second straight day, Maccario shot a 67 Thursday to finish 4-under par for the three-day tournament. The 28-year-old Bradford Country Club standout birdied the 1st, 5th, 13th and 17th holes and had but one bogey (8th hole) on the day.
Maccario had finished in second place the week before at the Massachusetts Amateur championship as well.
Christian Emmerich of Salem Country Club also had a fine tournament, taking fourth place overall with a 1-over par 211. He shot 71 on Thursday.
Another St. John's Prep graduate, Chris Francoeur, finished tied for 28th place at 218. Salem Country Club's Steven DiLisio (also of SJP) tied for 33rd at 220.