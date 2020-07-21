Maccario, Francoeur off to solid starts; Emmerich steals show at New England Am.

After playing 144 holes of stellar golf at last week's grueling Massachusetts Amateur Championship, nobody could blame Nick Maccario for getting off to a bit of sluggish start on Tuesday.
Just days after finishing runner-up last Friday at the Mass. Amateur, Maccario was back at it at Concord Country Club on Tuesday for the 91st New England Amateur Championship.
The former St. John's Prep standout had a pair of bogeys and a double over his first seven holes before locking in for a smooth finish. He went on to birdie the par 4 10th and 13th holes, nestling towards the top half of the leaderboard with a 2-over par 72 (currently tied for 33rd).
"I was dead at the beginning; never been so out of it," admitted Maccario, who lost on the final hole of a 36-hole match play bout with eventual champion Matthew Organisak last week. Organisak dealt with his own fatigue on Tuesday as well, managing a 4-over par 74 in his opening round.
"But the back nine I got it back, started to hit some shots. I'm looking forward to tomorrow," added Maccario.
Maccario also birdied his first hole of the day and netted just one more bogey throughout his round; a five on the par 4 16th.
It wasn't his most memorable round to date, but a strong start nonetheless amongst a field of 144 talented linksmen on a breezy day to boot.
"Definitely tough wind," he said. "It was gusty out there but the course is mint. Greens are great; everything is in great shape."
While Maccario will look to go low on Wednesday with hopes of climbing up the ladder, former fellow Eagle Chris Francoeur will be right there with him.
The URI star carded a 3-over 73 on Tuesday despite parring 15 of his 18 holes. Francoeur made it to the semifinals at last week's Mass. Am. before bowing out to Organisak.
"I just couldn't buy a putt today," admitted Francoeur. "I hit the ball well, just had a few three putts on the back nine."
Those three putts likely led to his trio of bogeys down the stretch (13, 16 and 18), but he has to be pleased overall with an otherwise flawless scorecard.
The 2019 Mass. Amateur champion, Steven DiLisio of Swampscott, also came in at 73, making one birdie to go with four bogeys in his opener.
But the North Shore golfer of the day has to go to Swampscott's Christian Emmerich. Representing Salem's Kernwood Country Club, Emmerich was firing on all cylinders as if he was playing at his home course.
The former St. Mary's of Lynn star fired an impressive 3-under par 67 and currently sits in a tie for third just one back of leaders Timothy Umphrey and Caleb Manuel. Emmerich carded a pair of birdies on his front nine (the back nine at Concord), making the turn at 34 and immediately riding that momentum.
He'd go on to birdie two of the next three and three of the next seven holes before snaring a bogey on eight (his 17th) and finishing up his day with a par. All this came after Emmerich missed the match play cut at last week's Mass. Am., carding a 76-73-149 (7-over par) in his two stroke play rounds.
Also swinging the club well on Tuesday was Nick McLaughlin (71) of Far Corner and formerly St. John's Prep; Boxford's Frank Vana Jr. (72) and Danvers' and Beverly Golf & Tennis Club's Jared Mscisz (76).