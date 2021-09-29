Due to steady winds coming off the coast, the conditions at Sankaty Head Golf Club on Nantucket once again challenged the top amateur golfers in the country on Wednesday.
But that wasn't stopping former St. John's Prep star Nick Maccario.
Thanks to an intelligent — if not somewhat conservative — approach, Maccario battled back to top Brad Nurski (St. Joseph, Mo.), 3 and 2, in the Round of 16 at the US Mid Amateur. Just hours later, he'd make quick work of Gregor Orlando (Haverford, Pa.), besting the No. 30 seed 5 and 4.
With the two triumphs, Maccario now advances to Thursday's semifinal round with a spot in the Championship looming thereafter on Friday. It's been a strenuous five days of golf for the 2020 Mass Golf Player of the Year, but he seems poised as ever to continue his stellar play.
"It feels tiring," Maccario said after wrapping up his afternoon victory. "But you can't put yourself in the shoes of being in the finals just yet, so for me I think it's going to be going out there and trying to execute the same game plan that we've had the first (five) days. Just focusing on the match at hand and taking it one hole at a time."
In punching his ticket to the quarterfinals Wednesday afternoon, Maccario began his day with a pair of uncharacteristic bogeys on the first two holes to fall behind early. But he battled back quickly with a birdie on five and another birdie on nine to make the turn down just one.
He proceeded to get hot down the stretch, winning holes 13, 14, 15 and 16 to seal the deal. Those four winning holes included two birdies, which have been tough to come by for all competitors this week.
"The first two holes I three-putted from about 35 feet with some heavy wind. So that made it difficult," Maccario, who plays alongside caddie Matt Lucy, recalled. "After that I just said 'Let's just stay away from the bogeys, I made a couple of birdies in the middle of the front nine and got it to one down. Then on the back nine I just his consistently good shots, no bogeys, made a couple more birdies and kind of just snuck away from my opponent."
Maccario had little time to rest before heading back out for his quarterfinal bout, which was probably not a bad thing considering the groove he had found himself in later on in that first round.
He took an early lead on Orlando, winning holes 2, 3, 7 and 8 to go 4-up as they made the turn. Both golfers would then par the next five holes, before Maccario put the nail in the coffin with a birdie-2 on the par-3 14th.
"I was able to come out of the gates making a few good pars and he made a few bogeys at the beginning. I had to remind myself that that was me (winning the holes), so don't take my foot off the gas," he said. "On the fifth hole we both drove the green and I drove it to about 10 feet and made an easy birdie, but he also made birdie. But driving that green and then hitting fairways on two other holes with the wind, holes where I was out of play in the first two rounds, that was good positive momentum."
In advancing to the semifinals, Maccario is now guaranteed a spot in the next two US Mid-Amateurs, which normally require a series of qualifying rounds to even make the field. If he wins the whole thing, that would land him a spot in both the Masters Championship and US Open on the PGA Tour in 2022.
But Maccario isn't thinking that far ahead just yet. He's thrilled just to have made it this far; he's the only Massachusetts based golfer to earn a spot in the tournament's match play, let alone move on to the final four.
"It's great to make it this far; there's a lot of benefits that come with being in the top 4," said Maccario. "It helps with the conversation, the resume obviously, and not having to qualify for at least the next two Mid Ams is nice to have in the pocket. I'm looking forward to (Thursday).
IN HIS BAG
*A look inside Nick Maccario's golf bag*
Driver: Titleist TSi3
Woods: Titleist TS3 3-wood
Utility: Titleist TMB 2-iron & 3-iron
Irons: Titleist 620 Cb (4 & 5); Titleist 620 MB (6, 7, 8 & 9)
Wedges: Titleist SM8 (46, 52 & 58 degree)
Putter: Scotty Cameron Teryllium Circle T