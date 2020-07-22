Day 2 of the 91st New England Amateur Championship is in the books — and for the second time in as many weeks, 28-year-old Nick Maccario finds himself competing for the Cup.
The former St. John's Prep star followed up an opening round 72 (2-over) by going 3-under par 67 Wednesday to jolt into a tie for second place.
Maccario carded a bogey-free round with 15 pars and three birdies on the day at Concord Country Club.
"Today was wild," he said. "I just stayed in it by putting. Bogey free was wild to think about, especially around there. But I was very happy."
With the championship coming to a close Thursday back at Concord CC, Maccario will look for more of the same as he aims to jump one more spot and take home a victory.
"Fairways, greens and taking the opportunity on the greens when it applies. That's it," said Maccario.
Meanwhile, Christian Emmerich of Swampscott, who sat in second place at 3-under par after Tuesday's opener, remains in the hunt after a 3-over par 73 on Wednesday. He's currently in a tie for seventh place with Brockton's Matt Parziale.
Chris Francoeur, another former St. John's Prep ace, managed a 2-over 72 Wednesday despite making four birdies on the day (he had 2 double bogeys that hurt him), while Swampscott's Steven DiLisio carded his second straight 73 to sit at 6-over par. Both players will safely make the two-day cut.
Just missing the cut was Far Corner's Nick McLaughlin (+10), Boxford's Frank Vana Jr. (+12), Danvers' Jared Mscisz (+13) and Gloucester's James Turner (+17). Last week's Massachusetts Amateur Championship victor, Matthew Organisak, also failed to make the cut, finishing at +11.