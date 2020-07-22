Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High near 85F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.