For the fourth straight time, former St. John’s Prep star Nick Maccario ruled the Healey Memorial Golf Tournament.
Entering the third and final round with a nine-stroke lead, Maccario shot a 76 on Sunday at Renaissance in Haverhill, plenty good enough to lock down his fourth straight Healey championship
The 2020 Massachusetts Golf Player of the Year, Maccario finished the three day tournament with a 4-under 210.
Right behind Maccario was his Bradford Country Club teammate Shawn Roderick, who finished the tournament with an even-par 214. Roderick shot a 71 on Sunday, one shot behind the medalist.
“I‘m just happy I’m still able to compete with these young guys,” said the 45-year-old Roderick. “Maccario is on another level. He rarely makes any mistakes and, to be honest, I knew I was playing for second after Round 1.
“He’s playing so solid and has been for a few years now. He was No. 1 in the state last year and he’s playing great again this year. I’d love to say we have battled through the years, but I’ve been on the losing side of that battle mostly, except a couple of times where I could catch him. He’s a great guy, and you have to play your absolute best to even have a chance against him.”
Coming in third was James Robbins of North Andover and Renaissance, who shot a three-day 4-over 218. Andover’s Aiden Azevedo of Atkinson Country Club (221) was fourth.
Leading the way on Sunday was 15-year-old Stephen Ramos of Atkinson Country Club. He earned medalist honors with a stellar 70. That was the third best overall day for the tournament. He finished the three days with a 222, good for fifth.
But no one could match Maccario. He medaled in the first two rounds, opening with a 69 on Friday, then adding a sizzling 65 — the best overall round of the tournament — Saturday to take the commanding nine-stroke lead heading into Sunday. He then had enough to finish off the title.
Led by Maccario, Roderick and Sean Bellemore, Bradford Country Club was team champs (659), followed by Atkinson Country Club (661) and Renaissance (672).
Rob Parsi won the senior division (three-day 237), edging No. 2 Peter Beaulieu (239) of Renaissance and Angelo Battaini (239) of Atkinson Country Club.