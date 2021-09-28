Nick Maccario has punched his ticket to the Round of 16 at this year's 40th U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship.
Thanks to some brilliant shot making and consistent overall play, the former St. John's Prep golf ace defeated No. 6 seed Daniel Campbell of Bellingham, Wash., 2 and 1, in the opening round of match play on Tuesday at Sankaty Head Golf Club in Siasconset. He followed that up with a convincing 5 and 4 triumph over No. 38 seed Jay Moore of Lincoln, Neb., in the round of 32 later in that afternoon.
All this came after Maccario survived a 13-for-7 playoff for the final seven berths for the 64-player match play bracket.
"It was about 435 yards dead into the wind, playing about 500 yards," Maccario explained of the single playoff hole, No. 10, from Monday. "I just hit driver then 5-iron and two putted, which makes it sound easier than it was but it ended up that par was just good enough.
"It's huge," he added of advancing to match play. "It's an accomplishment for sure; that's the goal when you first get into the tournament you're kind of like, 'If I can just make match play anything can happen.' Scores don't carry over hole to hole or match to match so you're kind of set up for success when it comes to that."
As a regular competitor on the Mass. Golf amateur circuit, Maccario is no stranger to the grueling match play brackets. In 2020 during his Richard D. Haskell/Mass. Golf Player of the Year run, Maccario advanced all the way to the finals of the Massachusetts Amateur, which implements the same 64-man field for match play.
It's experiences like that that's allowed Maccario to remain comfortable and calm as he attempts to be the first Massachusetts based golfer to win the U.S. Mid-Amateur since Brockton's Matt Parziale did so in 2017. If he does accomplish the feat, he'll earn an automatic bid to next year's Masters Championship and U.S. Open on the PGA Tour.
"I think you expect to have long days, and certainly the guys you're playing are some of the best nationally," said Maccario. "So just having that experience ... and this is an older group of guys as you have to be 25 or older to compete, so that changes the dynamic a bit ... but having that experience absolutely pays off."
In clinching his spot in the Round of 16, Maccario's winning holes came on No. 3 (a birdie to draw even in the match), No. 5 (a par to go 1-up), No. 8 (a birdie), No. 9 (another birdie), No. 11 (another birdie) and No. 12 (a par). He and his opponent, Moore, would then par both No. 13 and 14 as Maccario clinched the bout being 5-up with just four holes remaining.
"The course was playing really difficult. The wind was still up and the whole mindset is really fairways, greens and give yourself a look at birdie and hopefully the putter gets hot," said Maccario. "I rolled in an 8-footer for par on seven which helped me get going a bit, and then birdying eight, nine and 11 kind of helped put the pedal down.
"Anytime you can make birdie you're pretty much going to win the hole, especially in tough conditions. Pars can be good enough to win, but most of the time birdies are definitely going to be good enough and I was lucky enough to have some there."
With a chance to advance to the Final Four with two more match play wins on Wednesday, Maccario will begin play at 8:40 a.m. back at Sankaty Head Golf Club. He'll take on No. 54 seed Brad Nurski of St. Joseph, Mo; a win there would guarantee him a spot in the quarterfinal round after lunch.
Gary Larrabee contributed to this report.