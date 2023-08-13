Coming home to play baseball has been very good for Peabody native and St. John's Prep grad Tyler MacGregor.
After a solid summer slugging in the prestigious Cape Cod Baseball League for Falmouth, MacGregor was named the John J. Claffey Most Outstanding New England Player for the 2023 season.
A powerful first baseman, MacGregor batted .318 on 34 hits with 23 RBI and two homers for the Commodores. The Cape attracts the top college baseball players from all over the country to play in front of pro scouts against top competition and the Claffey Award recognizes the league's best player with New England roots; remarkably this is the third straight season it has gone to a Northeastern player.
MacGregor spent the spring slugging for the Huskies as a graduate student after an All-Ivy career at Columbia. At NU, he earned second team All-Colonial Athletic Association honors while batting .332 with 18 home runs and 54 RBI. He helped Northeastern reach an NCAA regional as well.
In his time at St. John's, MacGregor helped the Eagles reach the Super 8 state final and was Salem News Baseball Player of the Year in 2017.