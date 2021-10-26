BEVERLY — Weather conditions were less than ideal on the turf at Beverly High Tuesday afternoon. Between the steady rain and heavy winds, visibility was low — but what made things so difficult for both the Beverly and Peabody boys soccer teams was the slickness of the ball.
At times, both goalkeepers struggled to get a grip on shots sent their way and in the run of play, dribbling and deking defenders, let alone connecting on a crisp pass, proved extremely challenging.
Nonetheless, the two Northeastern Conference rivals battled it out in an instant classic. It was evident that both squads wanted to come out on top, and Peabody especially, as it needed to win in order to keep its postseason hopes alive.
Insert Victor Maciel.
With the two teams deadlocked at one goal apiece, the Tanners’ leading goal scorer fired an absolute laser with time winding down in regulation to give his team a thrilling and satisfying 2-1 victory.
“I don’t even know how it happened, it’s just God,” said Maciel, who’s booming shot came from outside the 30-yard line and ricocheted off the post before finding the back of the net. “I can’t even describe it. We came strong because it’s hard to play in these conditions; to be honest we didn’t even want to play today but it happened so we came out strong and we finished the game.”
“That was a great shot,” added Peabody head coach Stan McKeen. “I mean, that was a rocket.”
Thanks to Maciel’s team-leading 10th goal of the season, the Tanners (7-8-1) now just need a win over Saugus on Thursday to earn a spot in the state tournament. The victory over Beverly also avenged an earlier season loss to the Panthers by the same 2-1 score.
Prior to the decisive marker, it was anybody’s game. The two sides grinded to a scoreless draw in the opening half, before Beverly finally broke through first.
That score came about six minutes into the second half via a Nick Braganca header after fellow senior Teo Berbic sent a corner kick into the box.
“That’s something that we work on; we have the size on the field and we take advantage of it when we can,” Beverly head coach Edgar de Leon said of Braganca’s goal. “When we see a matchup like that it’s just a very simple, basic ball ... play it to the big fella and put it to the back of the goal.”
Peabody keeper Paul Drillon, who was tremendous all afternoon in the brutal conditions, had no chance at that particular shot. But he kept his team in it time and time again following the score.
Then, about 10 minutes later, Peabody’s Nathan Braz tied things up with a finish in close after Matthew Calver sent a beautiful free kick into the box. Both sides traded chances down the stretch before Maciel’s eventual game-winner.
Overall, it was an up and down clash throughout. Neither team gave an inch defensively; it was one of those games where it almost felt like a tie was the more fitting end result. But make no mistake about it: Peabody certainly earned the triumph.
“To be trailing 1-0 in a wind and rain storm, I couldn’t be more proud of them,” said McKeen. “They didn’t quit when we got down, they were not going to be denied. It’s been frustrating at times this season because we’ve had a tough time putting the ball in the net, so to finish this one off, especially in the weather, I just couldn’t be more proud.”
Peabody also got some terrific defense out of Nick Soper and Michael Balke, while Calver played an excellent game overall.
On the other side, it was a tough one to swallow for Beverly, which also played a great game. Still, it was just the team’s third loss of the season (the other two coming to Masconomet), and another great tune-up bout for the looming playoffs.
“I was very proud of the guys to be able to come out and play in these conditions. They worked really, really hard,” said de Leon. “Peabody’s a good team and that was just a hard fought battle.
“Every game for the last couple of weeks has been tournament conditions,” he added. “It’s good to have these kinds of games because we know that every game going forward is just going to be a battle with whoever we play against.”
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.